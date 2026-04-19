On World Heritage Day, Calls to Protect Assyrian Cultural Heritage

On the occasion of World Heritage Day, observed annually on 18 April, the General Directorate of Syriac Culture and Arts issued a statement congratulating Syriac cultural and heritage institutions, reaffirming its continued commitment to safeguarding this civilizational legacy and passing it on to future generations, as the sector faces growing challenges.

The day comes within a broader international context launched by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), and supported by UNESCO, based on the 1972 Convention that established the concept of heritage protection as a shared human responsibility that transcends national borders.

In its statement, the Directorate emphasized that the Assyrian people, as one of the indigenous peoples of the region, carry an ancient and deeply rooted cultural heritage. It stressed that it will remain "faithful custodian of this heritage," despite regional circumstances that have prevented the usual cultural events from taking place during April, which had traditionally been considered a peak season for heritage activities.

The statement added that these challenges "will not deter" the relevant institutions from continuing their work to develop and promote heritage in the coming phases.

In this context, the Syriac Heritage Museum stands out as a key institution in efforts to preserve cultural identity, working to document and showcase the legacy of the Assyrian people through a range of activities, including festivals, seminars, and educational programs.

In recent years, the museum has expanded its presence, attracting researchers, academics, and visitors from both within the country and abroad, as well as diplomatic delegations and civil society organizations, benefiting from modernization and development efforts that have helped strengthen its standing at the international level.

The museum also plays an educational role by hosting school and university students and offering interactive content aimed at connecting younger generations with their history.

Despite this activity, the museum faces increasing challenges, most notably a shortage of specialized staff and limited support, in addition to non-academic interventions which, according to those in charge, have affected the quality of performance in certain areas.

Observers warn that the continuation of these conditions could lead to a decline in heritage work, reducing it to a symbolic activity rather than a strategic project for safeguarding cultural identity.

Experts believe that the significance of World Heritage Day is no longer limited to its celebratory nature; it has become an occasion to reassess the relationship between societies and their history, particularly in light of the political and economic challenges threatening cultural sites and heritage in various regions.

In this context, those working in the Assyrian cultural sector stress that the heritage of Beth Nahrain (Mesopotamia) is not merely a local possession, but forms part of the shared memory of humanity, necessitating coordinated international and local efforts to ensure its protection.

The General Directorate concluded its statement by emphasizing that preserving heritage requires more than congratulatory messages, calling for concrete measures including documentation, archiving, and digitization, and ensuring the transmission of this legacy to future generations "as it is, without distortion or loss."