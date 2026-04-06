Assyrian Engineer Appointed Head of Water Division in Baghdede, Iraq

Flemon Yacoub Youssef al-Mamo. Baghdede, Iraq -- At a time when members of Iraq's Assyrian community continue to express concerns over marginalization in public life, the appointment of an experienced engineer to a key government post is being viewed by many as both a recognition of merit and a quiet assertion of presence.

Flemon Yacoub Youssef al-Mamo, a Assyrian engineer with years of experience in state institutions, has been appointed head of the Water Resources Division in the district of Baghdede (Qaraqosh), Iraq, in the heart of Nineveh Plains. The division oversees water services across several towns, including Karamlesh and Bartella, as well as the surrounding villages.

Al-Mamo is regarded as a seasoned professional with a strong technical and administrative background. A graduate of the College of Electronics Engineering at the University of Nineveh, he began his career in the private sector, collaborating with various companies and organizations, including the Good Samaritan Organization.

He later transitioned into public service, contributing to key infrastructure projects under contracts with Iraq's Ministry of Municipalities and Public Works. Among his most notable contributions were his roles in the Bartella Water Project and the Bazwaya Water Project in 2018 -- initiatives that significantly improved access to clean water for local communities.

In 2019, al-Mamo joined the General Directorate of Survey before continuing his career with the General Commission for Operating Irrigation and Drainage Projects under the Nineveh Water Resources Directorate. He later moved to the ministry's central office, working in the Legal and Contracts Department within the Investment Division. There, he served as head of the Investment and Shoreline Exploitation Section from 2025 until 1 April 2026.

Now, as he assumes his new role in Baghdede, residents across Bartella and the wider district have expressed cautious optimism. For many, his appointment represents not only a professional milestone but also a moment of communal significance -- an indication that expertise, persistence, and local knowledge can still open pathways to public leadership.