Assyrian Patriarch Supports Campaign to Recognize Assyrian Language in Syria

Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II. Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, Patriarch of Antioch and All the East for the Syriac Orthodox, has joined the campaign calling for the recognition of the Syriac language and urged its adoption as an official language in Syria.

In an interview with Suroyo TV, the Patriarch announced his support for the campaign, emphasizing the importance of Syriac as a sacred language that reflects identity and belonging, and the need to preserve it.

He explained that they have called on the relevant authorities to adopt Syriac as an official language in Syria, noting that they have received assurances from the interim government to consider this demand, similar to what has been done for other components' languages.

The Patriarch stressed that Syriac is one of Syria's indigenous languages, not a foreign one, and that Syriacs are native to the country. He also noted that the use of the Syriac language is not limited to Christians alone.

He concluded by expressing hope for an official recognition of the Syriac language in the near future, along with its inclusion in school curricula as one of Syria's oldest languages.