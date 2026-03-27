Flooding in Syria Forces Evacuation of Assyrian Villages

Tel Tamar, Syria -- Flooding in Hasakah province has become an urgent test of the response capabilities of local authorities and the Syrian Ministry of Disasters and Emergencies, as affected residents search for temporary shelter and call for long-term solutions to prevent recurring crises.

Recent heavy rainfall caused the Khabur River Valley -- home to a predominantly Assyrian population -- and its usually dry tributaries to overflow. Many residents had built homes along these waterways, leading to widespread flooding and destruction that left dozens of families without shelter.

In response to the humanitarian situation, the Ministry of Disasters and Emergencies deployed teams to the affected areas. Emergency crews began distributing sandbags and essential supplies, constructing temporary barriers, and evacuating some families to safer locations. The ministry also initiated monitoring of water levels in the Khabur River to prevent further escalation.

Officials confirmed that field patrols will continue, alongside coordination with local municipalities, to limit damage and ensure the safety of residents. Authorities also stated that the situation will be closely monitored in the coming days.

However, concerns remain among residents. In a statement to SyriacPress, one local resident, speaking anonymously, criticized what he described as insufficient follow-up from humanitarian organizations and the Red Crescent. He noted that the aid provided so far, mainly basic food items, falls short of meeting urgent needs.

The resident emphasized the necessity of temporary housing solutions until water levels recede, as well as the importance of long-term planning. He called for the construction of embankments along the river and the implementation of technical measures to prevent similar flooding in the future.