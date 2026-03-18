Assyrian Patriarch Meets Indian Consul in North Iraq

The Indian Consulate in Arba'ilo (Erbil) hosted a meeting on Tuesday between Mar Awa III and the Consul General of the Republic of India, Brijesh Kumar, as part of efforts to strengthen dialogue and enhance joint cooperation.

The meeting addressed the broader situation in the Middle East amid escalating security and humanitarian challenges. Both sides stressed the serious repercussions of these crises not only for the region but also for the wider world. They underscored the negative role of extremism in fueling conflicts and highlighted the need to intensify international efforts to promote a culture of peace and build bridges of understanding among peoples.

The two sides reviewed the long-standing history of the Assyrian Church of the East in southern India, as well as the spiritual and cultural ties linking it to local communities there, reflecting the deep-rooted historical presence of Christianity in the region.

The meeting also discussed arrangements for a forthcoming visit by the Patriarch to India, where he is set to participate in celebrations organized by the Assyrian Church of the East Diocese, scheduled to take place after Easter, in a step aimed at strengthening ecclesiastical ties and affirming the Church's spiritual presence in the country.

The meeting highlighted the importance of dialogue between religious and diplomatic leadership at a time of growing need for initiatives that promote peace and foster closer ties among peoples.

In other news, Patriarch Mar Awa III sent a message to the Locum Tenens of the Georgian Orthodox Patriarchate, offering condolences to the Patriarchate, the Georgian Orthodox Holy Synod, clergy, and faithful on the passing of Ilia II, Catholicos-Patriarch of Georgia.

In his message, Patriarch Mar Awa III emphasized the late Patriarch's dedicated service to the Church, noting his profound devotion, sincerity, and love for his people throughout a journey that spanned more than six decades of leadership.