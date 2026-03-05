Assyrian Chapel in Iraq Rocked By Drone Strike

A chapel and Christian housing complex in northern Iraq has been damaged by a rocket and drone attack.

No injuries have been reported at McGivney House, affiliated with the Chaldean Catholic Archdiocese of Erbil, after the incident in the evening of 4th March.

The complex, in the suburb of Ankawa, is home to multiple Christian families who had been displaced by previous violence in the country, and employees of the archdiocese.

Some families had already left the complex, around 70 miles (113 km) from the border with Iran, because of its proximity to the local airport.

Security footage shows the moment of impact, sending sparks flying and setting fire to the building.

"We thank God that no injuries were reported among the residents of the complex, nor among the security forces," a statement from the archdiocese said.

"Security personnel and civil defense teams promptly arrived at the scene to take the necessary measures and assess the extent of the damage.

"We pray that God protects everyone from harm and grants peace and safety throughout the country."

The complex was built by the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal organisation, for refugees who fled Islamic State violence.

It comes as a number of Christian charities warn that escalation in the Middle East could push an already fragile region into a deeper humanitarian crisis.

Father God,