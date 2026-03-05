Assyrian Woman in Iraq Arrested for Celebrating the Killing of Iranian Supreme Leader

Rana Georges. Baghdad -- Rana Georges, an Iraqi Assyrian woman, remains in detention three days after security forces arrested her in Baghdad following the circulation of a video clip on social media showing her celebrating the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Several channels and social media called for urgent attention to the case, noting that Georges had been subjected over the previous two days to physical assault, beating, and verbal abuse by civilians. Her home was also reportedly searched without official legal warrants before she was handed over to the police station.

A judicial report was subsequently filed against her at Al-Saadoun Police Station, based on testimonies from individuals who assaulted her. The relevant authorities considered the content of the video offensive to society, prompting her detention pending legal procedures. No detailed judicial statement specifying the final charge has yet been issued.

The statement called on the higher judicial authorities to intervene immediately to review the case files and ensure Georges's physical and psychological safety.

The statement also appealed to international organizations and human rights bodies to follow up on the case to ensure the protection of minorities from persecution practiced against them on the basis of freedom of belief or opinion.

The statement noted that what Rana Georges was subjected to constitutes a clear violation of constitutional articles that guarantee the protection of human dignity and the sanctity of homes, adding that relying on the testimonies of the attackers themselves as witnesses undermines the integrity of the legal procedures being followed.