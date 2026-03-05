Assyrian Parties Warn Against Dragging Iraq Into Regional War

As part of their regular consultations on the situation of the Assyrian people in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), as well as regional developments and their impact on the community, four national parties held a joint meeting at the headquarters of the Bet-Nahrain Democratic Party in Hadyab, Arba'ilo (Erbil), KRI.

The meeting brought together representatives of the Beth Nahrain Patriotic Union Party (Huyodo d'Bethnahrin Athroyo, HBA), the Bet-Nahrain Democratic Party (BNDP), the Assyrian Democratic Movement (ZOWAA), and the Assyrian Patriotic Party (Atranaya).

Participants reviewed the latest political and security developments in Iraq and the wider region, discussing their potential implications for the country's future and stability. The discussions addressed the rapidly evolving security situation across the Middle East and its repercussions for Iraq, particularly in the security, economic, and political spheres.

The representatives also discussed the ongoing regional confrontation between Israel and the US and Iran and its proxies. They warned that the escalation of tensions into a comprehensive regional war "would further exacerbate internal challenges and expose the country to serious risks threatening its national security, social stability, and development trajectory."

The participants stressed that the war unfolding in the region "is not Iraq's war," emphasizing that Iraq should not become "an arena for settling regional scores or a launching ground for conflicts that do not serve the higher interests of its people," including the Assyrian community.

Representatives of the four parties called on the Iraqi government to "fulfill its constitutional and national responsibilities by controlling armed groups that exploit the current regional circumstances in attempts to drag Iraq into conflicts that do not serve its supreme interests," whether in the Nineveh Plain, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, or the central and southern provinces.

They also urged the government to "firmly hold accountable any party that attempts to violate national sovereignty or adopt military and security positions contrary to the will of the state and its legitimate institutions," stressing the need to preserve state authority and reinforce the principle that weapons must remain exclusively under the control of the state.

On the domestic political front, particularly regarding the presidential and parliamentary elections, the participants expressed deep concern over the continued failure of influential political forces to adhere to constitutional timelines related to elections. They said the delay "reflects a lack of sufficient concern for the interests of the nation and its citizens," prioritizing partisan and factional interests over the national interest. According to the statement, this situation further deepens political deadlock and erodes public confidence in the political process.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the participants stressed "the necessity of swiftly reaching responsible national understandings that lead to the formation of a fully empowered government, ending the state of parallel authorities alongside the state, and unifying security and political decision-making within its constitutional institutions," in order to restore stability and reinforce the rule of law.

The parties previously held a meeting on 21 January 2026, at the Atranaya headquarters in Arba'ilo. During that meeting, they affirmed their intention to move forward with convening a national congress, including the formation of preparatory committees and the selection of an appropriate venue and date for the conference.

The congress was described as a historic step toward unifying national vision and organizing political work on solid institutional foundations. However, the two most recent meetings did not address the national congress.