Four Largest Minorities Named for Parliament Seats in Armenia

The four largest national minorities in Armenia, based on the 2022 census, have been identified for guaranteed representation in the National Assembly.

According to the results of the 2022 census, the four largest national minorities in Armenia by permanent population are:

Yezidis -- 31,079 Russians -- 14,076 Assyrians -- 2,755 Kurds -- 1,663

Under the Constitutional Law on the Electoral Code, a party or alliance electoral list may include a second part containing representatives of the four national minorities with the largest permanent populations, according to the latest census conducted prior to the elections, the Central Electoral Commission reported.

The second part of the electoral list consists of four sections, and up to four representatives of each respective national minority may be included in each section. If no representative of a given national minority is included in a section, that section remains unfilled.

A candidate representing a national minority included in the second part of the electoral list may also be included in the first part of the list.

The Constitution of Armenia and the Electoral Code guarantee representation of national minorities in the National Assembly. The four largest communities -- Yezidis, Russians, Assyrians and Kurds -- have reserved seats in parliament.