After Years Abroad, Iraq's Assyrians Weigh Returning Home

Matti Matti grew up in Ankawa, a Christian enclave outside of Erbil in Iraq's Kurdistan Region. He's witnessed the town change dramatically as Iraq's Christian population has collapsed, from 1.5 million in 2003 to fewer than 150,000 today.

As many Assyrians, Chaldeans and Syriacs leave -- terms often used interchangeably -- others like Dilan Adamat have made the decision to return. He is part of a group of people united by a single goal: to support displaced members of their community, now scattered around the world, to return home.