Seven-year-old Assyrian Boy Wins Gold Medal At International Taekwondo Championship

Matteo Arsan. Esslingen, Germany -- The creativity and excellence of the Assyrian people across all fields of life, artistic, athletic, and scientific, are not confined by geographic or regional boundaries, but stem from the authenticity of this people and their contributions to human civilization since ancient times. This excellence is also not limited to any age, as demonstrated by the Assyrian child Matteo Arsan, who won first place at the International Taekwondo Championship held in Esslingen city, Germany.

Matteo is seven years old. He was born in the German city of Göppingen and his family hails from the village of Arbo in the Assyrian homeland of Tur Abdin. He is the son of Arsan Arsan and Madeline Arsan.

Matteo, called "Assyrian Egle" by his friends, participated in the International Taekwondo Championship, which featured 10 hours of competition. His victory is considered a source of pride for all members of the Assyrian people, as Matteo proved himself to be one of the youngest outstanding athletes at the international level. In subsequent press interviews, Matthew expressed his great joy and pride in this achievement, carrying the Assyrian flag as his victory was announced and celebrating the result.