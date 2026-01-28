Assyrian Patriarch Calls on World to Help Rebuild Syria

(L-R) Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Fakkak Al-Badrani, Governor of Nineveh Abdul-Qader Al-Dakhil, Patriarch Mor Ignatius Aphrem II of the Syriac Orthodox Church, and Syriac Orthodox Archbishop Mor Nicodemus Daoud Sharaf ring the bell of St. Thomas Syriac Orthodox Church during the reopening ceremony following its reconstruction, San Jose, U.S., Oct. 15, 2025. ( Getty Images) Patriarch Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, the Syriac Orthodox patriarch of Antioch and All the East, on Tuesday called on the international community to take an active role in rebuilding Syria.

The appeal came during a New Year reception at the patriarchal headquarters in Damascus, attended by ambassadors, charges d'affaires, heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions, and representatives of international organizations working in Syria, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency.

The patriarch expressed appreciation to countries that continue to support Syria and stressed the need to maintain and expand international assistance to include reconstruction efforts, the agency said.

He added that such support would help advance Syria's recovery, development and prosperity.

Aphrem II also said Syrians across the country aspire to peaceful solutions that preserve national unity and guarantee the rights of all citizens in their diversity.

Diplomats attending the event thanked the patriarch for the invitation, saying the gathering reflected both the generosity of the Syriac Orthodox Church and the well-known hospitality of the Syrian people.

The event highlighted the spiritual and national role of the Syriac Orthodox Church in Syria, as well as its ongoing commitment to promoting peace, dialogue and coexistence among the country's diverse communities.