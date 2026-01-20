Christians Face Fear Amid Renewed Conflict in Syria

As the sound of weapons grows louder and human stories fade, civilians in Syria -- especially Christians -- once again find themselves trapped between gunfire and the calculations of rival powers. This time, the crisis is unfolding in Gozarto (Jazira) in North and East Syria. The Christian communities long rooted in this land have endured fear and instability amid 15 years of war that has drained its resources and stripped many of their livelihoods.

Following the latest escalation between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Hasakah has fallen into an eerie calm after the Democratic Autonomous Administration of the Region of North and East Syria (DAARNES) declared a general mobilization and imposed a curfew across the area. Inside homes, anxiety remains palpable. Families struggle to comfort children as Turkish drones buzz and US warplanes break the sound barrier overhead, reopening traumas from the expansion and atrocities of the Islamic State (ISIS) a decade ago.

As events unfold, fear has spread among Christians throughout the region. In Hasakah, which has become the new frontline between the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and SDF, a Assyrian woman told SyriacPress that, "With the news of ISIS prisoners escaping from Al-Shaddadi Prison, our fear has grown. We do not want the massacres in the Khabur villages against our people to be repeated."

Another resident, identified as R.N., said, "We hurriedly packed our belongings, fearing another displacement, as if 2015 is still present in all its weight -- it has never truly left us," referring to the ISIS occupation of Assyrian villages in the Khabur River Valley and the massacres, kidnappings, forced displacement, and enslavement that followed.

A young man, J.L., warned that life in the area will slowly wither if the general mobilization continues and most shops in the city center remain closed.

"We are living in a state of confusion," said S.M. "We no longer know what is happening around us, to the point that we no longer trust the news published on local and international websites."

This bleak reality stands as a testament to the suffering of Christians in Syria in general, and in Hasakah in particular -- a city that has endured the ravages of war since 2011. The cost of these years is no longer measured by battles alone, but by exhausted lives, shattered homes, and the heavy memories carried by its people.