Seminar Held on Assyrian Rights in Syrian Constitution

Coinciding with the issuance of Decree No. 13 by President of the Syrian Arab Republic Ahmad al-Sharaa recognizing the rights of the Kurdish people in Syria, the Syriac Union Party in Syria (Gabo d'?uyodo Suryoyo, SUP) held a dialogue seminar on 17 January 2026.

The seminar discussed ways to secure the rights of the Assyrian people in the new constitution and was attended by representatives of the Assyrian people from political parties, church representatives, civil society, as well as independent thinkers.

The session began with a historical reading of Syrian constitutions and a critical reading of the 2025 constitutional declaration issued by the newly formed government at the time. Concepts such as decentralization, pluralism, and equal citizenship were discussed, in addition to the question what role political parties, social organizations, and churches can play in securing the rights of the Assyrian people within the new Syrian constitution. There was active participation from the attendees, who put forward a wide range of opinions and proposals. The seminar concluded with a set of recommendations and proposals that could be added to the articles of the new Syrian constitution.

On the sidelines of the seminar, SUP member Sabah Shabo told our reporter that the resulting recommendations are of great importance to the Assyrian people, who have faced religious and national marginalization under all previous Syrian constitutions. That is why, she added, the seminar focused on the high necessity to secure the religious and national rights of the Assyrian people within the new constitution. The invitation to a broad representation of the Assyrian people to participate in the seminar aimed to gather all the different opinions and to come to a definitive formulation of articles and recommendations that cover the voice of the Assyrian people, and which protect their survival in their historical territory.

Shabo emphasized that the vast majority of Syrians in general objected to the 2025 constitutional declaration due to its inclusion of a singular ideology and character that excluded and marginalized many Syrian components. Shabo pointed out the demand of various communities for a decentralized system, stressing that the inclusion of equitable articles for the peoples of Syria in the constitution must be accompanied with a practical implementation mechanism and a commitment by the Syrian government.

Lawyer Antoinette Ardish thanked the SUP for the invitation and stated that the Syrian people are made up of many ethnicities, sects, and denominations, which she considers a source of strength and wealth for a future Syria. She expressed the hope that a Syrian constitution would be drafted that encompasses the rights of all Syrian citizens.

Attorney Shakir Suweis described the seminar as timely, positive, and appreciated its importance and subject matter. "The seminar is intended to answer questions about the form of government and rights and duties under the constitution, as well as possible means to guarantee the rights of the population and the principles that should be recognized in the constitution." Suweis added that he participated to hear various opinions, proposals, and perspectives from participants, and to give his own vision for the drafting of the future Syrian constitution.