Assyrian Patriarch Visits Aleppo to Assess Condition of Christians

As part of ongoing efforts to assess the situation in Syria and to review the condition of Christians in Holeb (Aleppo), Syriac Orthodox Patriarch Mor Ignatius Aphrem II carried out a series of visits in the city.

During his visit, the Patriarch inspected the hospital affiliated with the Syriac Orthodox Archdiocese, as well as the Word School, to assess the damage caused by the recent events in Aleppo.

He also visited the shelter center at the Cathedral of St. Ephrem the Syrian to learn about the conditions of displaced people, check on their health, and follow up on their urgent needs. He was accompanied by Metropolitan of the Archdiocese of Holeb and its Dependencies Mor Boutros Kassis, Metropolitan of Hmoth (Homs), Hemto (Hama), Tartous and their Dependencies Mor Timotheos Matta al-Khoury, Patriarchal Vicar Mor Joseph Bali, and Patriarchal Secretary Mor Augeen al-Khoury Nemat.

During the visit, Patriarch Aphrem offered prayers for peace in Holeb in particular and in Syria as a whole, calling for the restoration of stability to daily life and the swift recovery of the wounded.

On Wednesday, Patriarch Aphrem also received Episcopal Vicar of the Chaldeans in Damascus Father Farid Boutros, who led a delegation from the Chaldean Church in the capital to extend Christmas and New Year greetings. Also present were Patriarchal Vicar Mor Joseph Bali and Patriarchal Secretary Mor Augeen al-Khoury Nemat.

Later that evening, the Patriarch received the United Kingdom's Special Representative in Damascus, Ann Snow, at the Patriarchal headquarters in the capital.

These visits took place against the backdrop of ongoing political developments in Syria, particularly in Holeb province, which has recently endured intense conflict and continued instability.