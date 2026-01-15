Assyrian Political Parties Hold Joint Meeting in Iraq to Strengthen National Coordination

As part of their regular consultations aimed at discussing local and regional developments and strengthening cooperation in the interest of the Assyrian people, the Beth Nahrain Patriotic Union (Huyodo Bethnahrin Athroyo, HBA), Assyrian Democratic Movement (ZOWAA), Assyrian Patriotic Party (Atranaya), and Bet Nahrain Democratic Party (BNDP) held a joint meeting in Ankawa, Arba'ilo (Erbil), at the BNDP headquarters on Wednesday.

Following the meeting, the parties issued a joint statement saying the talks were held out of a shared sense of national and communal responsibility amid rapid political changes at home and across the region. The statement said representatives of Assyrian political forces met on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, in a gathering that underscored their common national will and commitment to unity and consensus, with the collective interests of their people placed above all other considerations.

The statement clarified that the meeting was dedicated to examining national and regional developments, assessing the conditions of the Assyrian people and ways to protect their existence, land, and legitimate national rights, and formulating a unified vision to coordinate nationalist action in the coming phase.

Regarding the discussions and outcomes of the meeting, the statement noted that participants deliberated on establishing a solid organizational framework for joint action, ensuring unified efforts and complementary roles, and enhancing the capacity to confront political and national challenges. It also emphasized the approval of a clear political vision for national and communal partnership in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) and throughout Iraq, based on the principles of justice, partnership, and equal citizenship, and guaranteeing the active participation of the Assyrian people as genuine partners in shaping national decision-making.

On future initiatives, the parties stressed the importance of moving forward with preparations to convene a comprehensive national congress in the coming period, with broad participation from political forces and community figures from within the homeland and the diaspora. The congress is intended to serve as a key platform for discussing and adopting practical steps to defend the national rights of the people, ensure their historical presence, preserve their land and identity, and strengthen their resilience in the face of policies of marginalization and exclusion.

The meeting reaffirmed the parties' commitment to organized nationalist action, rooted in the conviction that unity of vision and position is the cornerstone for safeguarding rights, consolidating genuine national partnership, and building a democratiac and pluralistic Iraq that respects all its components and preserves their dignity and historical presence.