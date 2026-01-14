Assyrian Dentist Named Among World's Top 100 Impactful Doctors

North Iraq -- Reflecting the scientific and professional excellence of the Assyrian community, particularly in medicine, dentist Mariam Qardagh from Armota, Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), has earned a place among the world's top 100 impactful doctors, Class of 2026.

This recognition was awarded by World's Top Doctors, whose selections are determined through a nomination process and an internal committee's evaluation based on specific criteria.

Holding a dental degree from Erbil Medical University, Qardagh has built a career advancing digital dentistry across the Middle East and Africa, becoming a distinguished role model for women in the Assyrian community.

Her success is the product of focused and deliberate effort dedicated to moving the field of dentistry forward in line with scientific and technological progress.

Assyrian-American brothers Dr. Rabi Hanna and Dr. Gabi Hanna were honored by Lamassu Biotech, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, in recognition of their efforts to bring hope and healing to patients suffering from some of the most challenging forms of cancer.

Dr. Rabi Hanna, Chair of the Department of Pediatric Hematology--Oncology and Blood and Marrow Transplant at Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital, was commended for transforming his department into a leading national center for pediatric cancer care. A practicing physician at the Cleveland Clinic for more than 15 years, he is recognized as a pioneer in pediatric hematology and bone marrow transplantation, as well as a sought-after speaker on cancer research and treatment innovation.

Dr. Gabi Hanna, Chief Executive Officer of Lamassu Biotech, leads the development of the company's flagship drug, SA53, a novel therapy currently in human clinical trials at the Cleveland Clinic. The drug targets MDM2, a key protein that regulates the well-known tumor-suppressor gene p53.