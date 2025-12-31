Memorial Erected for 2023 Assyrian Wedding Fire Victims

Baghdede, Iraq -- Nineveh Governor Abdul Qader al-Dakhil inaugurated the "Monument of Immortality" last night, Ishtar TV reports. The monument commemorates the victims of the tragic wedding hall fire in Baghdede in 2023. The monument was erected in the courtyard of the Syriac Catholic Archdiocese of Mosul in Baghdede, in the presence of a number of officials and religious and civil society figures.

On 26 September 2023, the wedding fire tragedy in the Chaldean-Syriac-Assyrian town of Baghdede, resulted in the deaths of more than 135 Chaldeans-Syriacs-Assyrians, injuring 200 more.