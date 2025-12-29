US Special Envoy Pledges Support for Assyrian Villages in Northern Iraq

Mark Savaya, U.S. Special Envoy to Iraq. Chaldean Press met with U.S. Special Envoy Mark Savaya for an exclusive interview to discuss critical issues facing Iraq's minorities, with a particular focus on the Chaldean [Assyrian] Christian community.

The interview was conducted shortly after Special Envoy Savaya was honored by President Donald Trump at the 2025 White House Christmas Party, highlighting increased attention in Washington toward the future of Iraq's indigenous communities.

During the interview, Special Envoy Savaya reaffirmed his commitment to supporting all minorities in Iraq, with a strong emphasis on assisting Chaldean Christians, the native and indigenous people of the country. He spoke about the devastating impact ISIS had on Chaldean towns and villages throughout northern Iraq and stressed that rebuilding efforts and long-term security are now a priority.

"I am going to focus on revitalization and security of the Chaldean villages of northern Iraq," Savaya told Chaldean Press. "Many of these villages were destroyed by ISIS, and I am going to help them."

The U.S. Special Envoy also addressed Article 125 of the Iraqi Constitution, explaining that its full activation could grant greater freedom and enhanced security to Christian villages in northern Iraq. These communities have endured years of depopulation, displacement, and demographic change, leaving many towns struggling to survive.

For many Chaldeans, Savaya's remarks represent a long-awaited sign of hope. After decades of marginalization, violence, and forced migration, Iraq's Christian community sees renewed international engagement as an opportunity for meaningful representation and protection in their ancestral homeland.

In parallel with diplomatic efforts, several Chaldean-owned construction and development companies have already begun private reconstruction initiatives on the ground. Large-scale development projects are anticipated in the near future, signaling a potential turning point not only for rebuilding infrastructure, but also for restoring confidence and long-term permanence for Chaldeans in northern Iraq.

As discussions continue at the highest levels, the Chaldean community watches closely, hopeful that these commitments will translate into lasting security, autonomy, and the revival of villages that have stood for centuries.