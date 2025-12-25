Assyrians Mark Christmas At Historic Church in Mardin, Turkey

Assyrian mark Christmas at the Forty Martyrs Church in Mardin, Turkey. Syriac Christians in Mardin, southeastern Türkiye, marked Christmas with a traditional liturgy at the historic Forty Martyrs Church, highlighting the city's centuries-old culture of religious coexistence.

The service, led by Syriac Metropolitan of Mardin and Diyarbakır Saliba Özmen and Chief Priest Gabriel Akyüz, brought together members of the Syriac community for prayers and hymns in Syriac and Turkish. Male and female choirs performed throughout the ceremony, while worshippers lit candles and offered prayers to mark the Nativity of Jesus Christ.

A symbolic reenactment depicting the cave where Jesus was born was included in the service, with a fire lit to represent protection from the cold, a tradition reflecting the spiritual meaning of the Nativity in Syriac worship.

After the service, Mardin Governor and Acting Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Tuncay Akkoyun visited the church to convey his Christmas greetings to the Syriac community. He was welcomed by Metropolitan Özmen and local worshippers at the church entrance.

Speaking during the visit, Akkoyun said Mardin stands out as a city where people of different faiths and ethnic backgrounds have lived together in peace for centuries. Referring to ongoing global conflicts, he drew attention to the humanitarian crisis in Palestine and Gaza, saying violence there has targeted civilians and places of worship without distinction.

"Mosques were bombed, churches were bombed. Humanity itself was targeted," Akkoyun said, adding that hunger and disease have also been used as tools of suffering. He expressed hope that 2026 would bring peace, stability and brotherhood worldwide.

Akkoyun also underlined the importance of interfaith interaction in Mardin, noting that representatives of different beliefs frequently come together on religious occasions, including Ramadan iftar gatherings. He said shared prayers and dialogue play a key role in preserving social harmony and strengthening unity.

Following the ceremony, members of the Syriac community gathered in the church courtyard to exchange holiday greetings.