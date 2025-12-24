Assyrian MP in Turkey Proposes Christmas As National Holiday

Assyrian MP George Aslan. DEM Party Mardin MP George Aslan submitted a legislative proposal to the Presidency of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM) requesting an amendment to the Law on National Holidays and General Holidays. The proposal requested that December 25, symbolizing the birth of Jesus Christ, be declared a public holiday under the name "Christmas Day."

"Pluralistic Structure Rejected, Christian Population Declined" In the general justification of the bill, Aslan emphasized the multi-identity and multi-faith structure of Türkiye's geography and stated that this pluralistic structure has been damaged due to policies adopted since the founding of the Republic.

The justification included the statement: "The population of Greek, Armenian, and Syriac peoples, which was expressed in the millions at the beginning of the 20th century, has fallen below one hundred thousand today." Touching upon the importance of Turkey's geography in terms of Christian history, Aslan reminded that centers such as Antioch, where the first Christian communities emerged, and Nicaea, where the first council met, are located on these lands.

Muslim countries with Christmas holidays In the proposal he prepared, George Aslan stated that Christmas is a public holiday not only in Christian countries but also in regional countries where the majority of the population is Muslim. The justification included the following statements:

"In addition to Christian countries worldwide, Christmas Day is accepted as a public holiday in countries where the majority of the population is Muslim, such as Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, and Egypt. Making such an arrangement in Turkey will contribute to strengthening the sense of equal citizenship among our Christian citizens."

What happens if the proposal is accepted? If the proposal submitted to the TBMM is enacted into law, the phrase "December 25 Christmas Day" will be added to Law No. 2429 on National Holidays and General Holidays, and December 25 will be considered a public holiday throughout Turkey.