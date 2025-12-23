Christmas and New Year Celebrations Curtailed in Parts of Iraq and Syria

Authorities and church bodies in parts of Iraq and Syria have announced the suspension or cancellation of several public events associated with Christmas and New Year celebrations, citing deteriorating humanitarian and security conditions. The decisions reflect a careful balancing act between preserving religious traditions and ensuring public safety in fragile environments.

In Iraq's Kurdistan Region (KRI), the governorate of Sulaymaniyah ordered the cancellation of all official celebrations linked to the holiday season this year, a move officials said was intended as a gesture of solidarity with victims of recent floods and other tragic incidents that have affected various parts of the province.

Local authorities emphasized that the decision applies exclusively to government-organized and official events. Religious services inside churches, as well as private family gatherings, remain unaffected and have been left to the discretion of individuals and religious institutions.

In Syria, church authorities in Holeb announced the suspension of activities and public events held at the "Christmas Village" in the Tersant area, affiliated with the Latin Church, effective Monday, 22 December. The decision followed a marked deterioration in the city's security situation.

Church officials described the move as a precautionary measure aimed at protecting visitors and participants, while stressing that prayers and religious rites inside the church would continue as scheduled.

These decisions come amid broader challenges confronting communities across the region, where security and humanitarian considerations frequently impose themselves on public life--even during periods traditionally reserved for celebration.

Despite the suspension of public festivities, officials and religious leaders in both countries underscored that the spiritual significance of the holidays endures, albeit in quieter forms that mirror a reality weighed down by crises rather than shaped by a conventional festive calendar.