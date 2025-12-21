New Assyrian Language Book for Preschoolers Published in North Iraq

North Iraq -- Alqosh-based Syriac language teacher Athra Kado has released a new educational book, designed for teaching preschoolers the Assyrian language. Designed in a simple style that accommodates young children's skills, the book encourages early learning and the development of cultural identity from their first years of school.

The book aims to introduce children to the Assyrian alphabet in a fun way, develop their reading skills through pictures and coloring, and strengthen their bond with their mother tongue while preserving their authentic linguistic and cultural heritage.

The first print run of 1,00 copies was co-financed by the Shlama Foundation and Renyo Toons and distributed to four preschools.