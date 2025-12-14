King Charles Confronts Christian Persecution, Elevates London's Assyrians

King Charles III shakes hands with Assyrian Bishop Awraham Youkhanis, Bishop of Western Europe, at Westminster Abbey in London during a pre-Christmas service. ( The Royal Family/X) History collided on Dec. 10 on the marble floor of Westminster Abbey -- the Gothic-inspired church inside the heart of London -- as King Charles III welcomed heads of Eastern churches and other Christian leaders for a solemn reminder of the persecution still facing millions of believers.

During the Abbey's annual pre-Christmas service, the King lit a single candle before the 900-strong congregation that included the Archbishop of Jerusalem and the Middle East, along with church leaders from across the U.K., the Middle East, and North Africa. The moment set the stage for a series of testimonies by those driven from their homes because of their faith.

"I think many attendees were not expecting to hear such direct and painful truths, but it's vital these stories are told," said Qasha Tony Malham of the Assyrian Church of the East's St. Mary's Cathedral in London. "By holding events like these, the King gives a voice to communities who often go unheard and reminds the world that persecution is still a lived reality for many Christians."

Mar Awraham Youkhana, a bishop of the Assyrian Church of the East, was among the leaders who met privately with the King after the service.

"His Majesty showed genuine warmth and interest in learning about our presence in the U.K. and the long history of our people," he said.

London's Assyrian community numbers roughly 600 families -- small in size, Malham noted, but tightly knit and deeply rooted in a shared heritage that stretches back millennia.

And the significance of thousands of years of history shared between the Eastern churches and British royals was not lost on its community members.

"Today, our presence was seen, our story was heard, and our name was spoken," said Dania Marwan. "That alone carries a deep sense of joy and affirmation."

Globally, more than 380 million Christians face persecution and discrimination -- at least one in seven worldwide -- according to a 2025 briefing made available on the House of Commons Library. Many of the most severe threats occur in Africa.

King Charles has previously spoken out on behalf of religious persecution, using platforms like BBC Radio to urge audiences to remember those who suffer for their faith. As a prince in 2018, he recorded a Good Friday and Easter message expressing support for those persecuted worldwide, saying they should know they are "not forgotten and that they are in our prayers."

"Many of them have been attacked and made homeless," the King added. "I have been immensely moved and humbled by the courage and dignity of those I have met." He added his surprise in their "lack of bitterness" and "desire to return to their lands."

And while many Assyrians may never return to their ancestral homelands, those in London have worked to build a vibrant and visible presence.

"We carry one of the oldest Christian traditions in the world, yet many are still unaware of who we are and the challenges our community has faced," Mar Awraham said. "Being included in national events gives us an opportunity to share our heritage, our faith, and our story. Every moment of visibility is a step toward ensuring that Assyrians feel seen, valued, and represented in this country."