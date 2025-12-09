Protective Fence Installed Around Assyrian Massacre Site in Iraq

Simmele, North Iraq -- In a step reflecting loyalty to the national sacrifices of the Assyrian people and the unity of their youth in Beth Nahrin (Mesopotamia) and the diaspora, the Chaldo-Assyrian Students and Youth Union (Khoyada) installed a protective fence at the site of the Simmele Massacre.

As part of an initiative aimed at safeguarding the Simmele Martyrs' Cemetery and preserving a site of enduring historical significance for the Assyrian people, the Union launched the project with full funding provided by residents of Simmele living abroad. The effort comes as a gesture of respect for the martyrs' sacrifices and a commitment to protecting the sanctity of the cemetery while strengthening ties with the homeland.

This initiative is one in a series of community-driven projects carried out by the Assyrian Students and Youth Union, aimed at serving local residents and preserving sites that form part of the collective memory of the Assyrian people. It also underscores the active role of the diaspora in safeguarding heritage and history.

Political parties representing the Assyrian people in Iraq established the Assyrian Martyrs' Monument in the city of Simmele in August 2025, a step that received strong support from the Assyrian Universal Alliance (AUA).

The Secretary-General of the AUA, Carlo Ganjeh, praised the project, affirming that the organization "firmly believes that a national project of this scale can only be achieved through the unified efforts of Assyrians in the homeland and the diaspora."

"Given the sanctity of this site, where the blood of our people was shed, this project must go beyond a single monument," Ganjeh said, stressing the importance of developing the memorial and surrounding park. "It should be a comprehensive memorial complex that preserves the legacy of our martyrs and informs future generations of their sacrifices."

The Simmele Massacre was a series of attacks against Assyrian civilians in northern Iraq in August 1933, carried out by units of the Iraqi Army and allied tribal militias. Over several days, hundreds of Assyrian men, women, and children were killed in the town of Simmele and surrounding villages after tensions rose between the Assyrian community and the newly independent Iraqi state. The violence followed the disarming of Assyrian refugees and was fueled by nationalist propaganda and fear of separatism. The massacre is widely regarded as one of the earliest large-scale atrocities in modern Iraq and had lasting consequences for Assyrian communities in the region.