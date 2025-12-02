Assyrian Football Player Dyana Dawood Breaking Barriers for Minorities in Iraq

Dyana Dawood. Dyana Dawood is of Assyrian background, and at just four years old she left Mosul with her family, fleeing the violence and instability that had devastated her city. They moved to Jordan, where she discovered football playing with neighborhood kids, often being the only girl among them. Her father, a football coach in both Iraq and Jordan, encouraged her love for the game, and Dyana quickly developed a passion and determination that would define her life.

Her journey continued in the United States, where she entered football academies at the age of 13 and worked her way up to play in America's highest divisions. In 2023/2024, she took the next step, joining a European league--a milestone in a career built on talent, perseverance, and dedication.

A Moment of Pride

Being selected for the Iraqi national women's football team was more than a personal achievement. "It felt like a responsibility to push the team forward in the right direction," Dyana explains. "It felt like a proud moment to represent my community, Mosul, and the country as a whole. It felt nice because it was in my control to take my football journey to another level that was unique and different."

Her Assyrian identity has been a source of motivation rather than challenge. "Assyrians are the indigenous people of Upper Mesopotamia, with a history of six to seven thousand years," she says. "Being from a minority background should always be motivating because you can decide how to represent and showcase your background to the world. Football doesn't care where you're from--you are judged by your performance, and that's something you can control."

Inspiring a Generation

Dyana sees her role on the national team as sending a message of hope and perseverance to girls from minority communities, including Assyrian and Ezidi girls: "We are still here standing and we're still alive. Iraq is a beautiful, diverse country with multiple ethnicities that date back ages. If I was able to do it, so can they. I hope it serves them a purpose to do the same--or even better."

For young girls who may feel held back, Dyana's advice is straightforward: "Do not listen to anyone who tells you this is not for you or that you're not good enough. Football loves those who are driven, focused, and determined. It does take a lot of hard work, but anything can be achieved if you put your mind to it."

Dyana hopes women's football in Iraq will reach new heights, supported by thoughtful planning and commitment from the federation and players alike. She views her story as a symbol of what is possible when talent meets resilience, and a reminder of the potential of minority communities in Iraq to thrive and shine.

From playing on the streets of Jordan to representing Iraq internationally, Dyana Dawood is more than a football player. She is a trailblazer, a symbol of pride, and a living testament to the power of perseverance, identity, and hope. For girls dreaming of breaking barriers in sports, her journey proves that determination and courage can turn dreams into reality.

Her Assyrian identity has been a source of motivation rather than challenge. "Assyrians are the indigenous people of Upper Mesopotamia, with a history of six to seven thousand years," she says. "Being from a minority background should always be motivating because you can decide how to represent and showcase your background to the world. Football doesn't care where you're from--you are judged by your performance, and that's something you can control."

Inspiring a Generation

Dyana sees her role on the national team as sending a message of hope and perseverance to girls from minority communities, including Assyrian and Ezidi girls: "We are still here standing and we're still alive. Iraq is a beautiful, diverse country with multiple ethnicities that date back ages. If I was able to do it, so can they. I hope it serves them a purpose to do the same--or even better."

For young girls who may feel held back, Dyana's advice is straightforward: "Do not listen to anyone who tells you this is not for you or that you're not good enough. Football loves those who are driven, focused, and determined. It does take a lot of hard work, but anything can be achieved if you put your mind to it."

Dyana hopes women's football in Iraq will reach new heights, supported by thoughtful planning and commitment from the federation and players alike. She views her story as a symbol of what is possible when talent meets resilience, and a reminder of the potential of minority communities in Iraq to thrive and shine.

From playing on the streets of Jordan to representing Iraq internationally, Dyana Dawood is more than a football player. She is a trailblazer, a symbol of pride, and a living testament to the power of perseverance, identity, and hope. For girls dreaming of breaking barriers in sports, her journey proves that determination and courage can turn dreams into reality.

Dyana Dawood's journey is a powerful reminder that talent, perseverance, and pride in one's heritage can overcome any obstacle. Her story inspires not only young athletes from minority communities in Iraq but anyone who dares to pursue their dreams against the odds. Ezidi Times hopes that Dyana's example encourages more representatives of Iraq's minorities to embrace their identity as a source of strength and pride, rather than something to hide or feel ashamed of. To Dyana, we wish the very best in her football career and all her future endeavours.