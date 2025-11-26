Hungarian, Swedish Delegations Meet With Assyrian Patriarch

On Tuesday, a Hungarian delegation visited the Syriac Orthodox Patriarchate in the Bab Touma district of Daramsuq (Damascus), where Patriarch Mor Ignatius Aphrem II welcomed them. The delegation included head of the Hungarian State Secretariat for the Aid of Persecuted Christians Tristan Azbej, Member of European Parliament György Hölvényi (Christian Democratic People's Party, KDNP), Hungary's Chargé d'Affaires in Daramsuq István Szvocs, and an accompanying team.

The meeting was also attended by Patriarchal Vicar Archbishop Mor Joseph Bali and Patriarchal Secretary Archbishop Mor Augeen al-Khoury Nemat.

During the discussion, Patriarch Aphrem briefed the delegation on the current situation in Syria and recent developments. He expressed gratitude for the Hungarian government's continued support for Christian communities through the Hungary Helps program, which funds Church-led humanitarian and reconstruction projects. He also highlighted Hungary's broader role in assisting the Syrian population, particularly through cooperation with the Syriac Orthodox Church.

Later the same day, the Hungarian delegation visited the Convent of Our Lady of Sednaya in Daramsuq. They were received by representatives of the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the head of the Sednaya City Council, and the abbess, Mother Febronia Nabhan. The visit included a tour of the town's historic landmarks and concluded with the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Hungarian Heritage Authority and the Syrian Ministry of Culture, represented by Anas Zaidan.

Earlier in the week, on Mondays, the Patriarch also received Swedish Minister for Migration Johan Forssell, and Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dosa, who were accompanied by Sweden's Chargé d'Affaires in Daramsuq Jessica Svardström.

Talks focused on the current situation in Syria, ongoing challenges, and the pressures facing Syrians at this stage. Discussions also addressed the role of Church-affiliated humanitarian organizations in providing essential services to help citizens meet their basic needs.

The meeting brought together senior clergy from multiple Churches:

Primate of the Armenian Diocese of Damascus Bishop Armash Nalbandian

Greek (Rûm) Orthodox Bishop of Hierapolis and Bishop Assistant to the Patriarch Bishop Arsanios Dahdal

Armenian Catholic Archbishop of Daramsuq Georges Assadourian

Syriac Catholic Archbishop of Daramsuq John Jihad Battah

Syriac Maronite Archbishop of Daramsuq Samir Nassar

Pastor of the National Evangelical Church of Daramsuq Reverend Boutros Zaour

Episcopal Vicar of the Chaldean Church in Daramsuq Rev. Fr. Farid Boutros

Pastor of the Alliance Church in Daramsuq Rev. Edward Awabdeh

Also present were archbishops Mor Joseph Bali and Mor Augeen al-Khoury Nemat, Patriarchal Vicar for Youth and Christian Education Archbishop Mor Andrawos Bahhi, and Executive Director of the St. Ephrem Syriac Patriarchal Authority Hisham Saad. The gathering aimed to highlight the situation of Christians in Syria.

The Patriarch emphasized that the political shift of December 2024 was an important moment for the country, though many challenges and concerns remain. He underscored the need to rebuild the state, revive the economy, and secure conditions that allow Syrians to live with dignity and freedom.

Minister Dosa said the purpose of their visit was to meet Syrian officials and citizens to gain a clearer understanding of how Sweden can support reconstruction efforts. Minister Forssell discussed Sweden's migration policies, the integration of migrants and refugees into local communities, and the reintegration of those returning to Syria.