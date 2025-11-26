Assyrian Manuscripts: Delving Into a Rich Human Legacy

The foundation of precious libraries and the collection of scientific, religious, and historical manuscripts have been a longstanding priority for Syriac Patriarchs, bishops, and abbots. References to these libraries are documented throughout Syriac literary history. Notable among the historic collections are the libraries of the monasteries of Qartmin in Tur Abdin, Mar Mattai in Nineveh Plains, Mar Barsaumo in Malatya, the former Maphrian's Library in Tikrit, and the Syriac Monastery (Monastery of Al-Surian) in Egypt.

The libraries were prolific sources of learning and scholarship, enabling access to a vast reservoir of science, literature, and wisdom. The libraries contained numerous manuscripts bearing the legacy and culture of Syriac civilization. The manuscripts are currently spread across several locations, including Merde (Mardin) in Turkey (Manuscripts of the Forty Martyrs Church and Manuscripts of Dayr al-Za'farān or Dayro d-Kurkmo), Deir al-Sherfeh in Lebanon (Syriac Catholic Patriarchate), and Daramsuq (Damascus) in Syria (Syriac Orthodox Patriarchate).

The 1,400 manuscripts of Merde were digitized by the Hill Museum and Manuscript Library (HMML). The Syriac Catholic Patriarchate is in the process of digitizing the 2,200 manuscripts of Deir al-Sherfeh. Manuscripts of the Syriac Orthodox Patriarchate in Daramsuq, 380 Syriac and Arabic manuscripts, the oldest of which dates to 666 AD (Manuscript 12/22), some of them digitally photographed as early as 2000.

Department of Syriac Studies

To strengthen the literary and scientific aspects of the Church, Syriac Orthodox Patriarch Mor Ignatius Aphrem II established the Department of Syriac Studies and appointed Bishop Mor Severius Roger Akhrass as its director. He, in turn, initiated an intellectual renaissance and diligently worked to preserve and publish Syriac heritage. He concerned himself with gathering scattered manuscripts and added to the patriarchal library: the manuscripts from Atchaneh, the manuscripts of Archdeacon Nematallah Denno, and from the Archdiocese of Daramsuq. Others were provided by individual owners, bringing their total number to 750 manuscripts. The collection has the potential for future growth, with manuscripts periodically donated to the Patriarchate's library.

Among the priorities of the Department was the care for manuscripts and preserving and publishing them. Therefore, the department began working on photographing the manuscripts and entrusted the nuns of the Mor Yakub Monastery with this task. Thus began the digitization of the Patriarchate's manuscripts according to high-precision international standards, followed by cataloging some unknown manuscripts.

Several archdiocesan leaders, in cooperation with the Department, have taken an active interest in photographing and preserving their manuscripts. These include the Archdiocese of Mor Mattai Monastery, the Archdiocese of Mosul, the Mor Yakub of Serugh Monastery in Germany, and the Archdiocese for the Eastern United States. Work is ongoing with other archdioceses as well.

Sister Sayde Elias, one of the nuns working on the project, confirmed to our newsdesk that the manuscripts have been exposed over time to damage, destruction, theft, fires, and loss. "Therefore, photographing them ensures keeping digital copies of them in case they are lost."

Documenting and Photographing Syriac Manuscripts

In addition to documentation, photographing the manuscripts facilitates greater access to their contents. Digital images can be easily sent and copied in a short time, thus benefiting the largest number of people wishing to study or review them. This is not possible with the manuscripts themselves, since they cannot be handled easily, especially the old ones that are susceptible to damage.

The photography process has made accessing the contents of the manuscripts possible and easy for anyone who wishes, through routine, approved procedures similar to other libraries and museums around the world. The photography process provided these facilitations while simultaneously preserving the manuscripts safely. Also, the modern technologies used in photography provide high image accuracy, ensuring the reader can zoom in to read what cannot be read with the naked eye or an ordinary magnifying glass. They also provide the flexibility and ease for any adjustments or changes these images require, according to the researcher's needs.

The process of photographing a manuscript immediately produces two types of images:

The original (raw) copy, which is not used regularly given the immense file size. It is preserved as is without any modification. It is considered the original image and the guarantor of property rights. A JPEG copy, which is smaller in size, is ideal for circulation and copied multiple times, in addition to being granted to those who wish.

To safeguard against losing the files, two copies of each type are kept. They are copied without any modification to adhere to the required standards for photographing manuscripts and compliance with them, thus obtaining the best image quality. The images are stored under the supervision of the relevant authorities only.

Rich Heritage

The manuscripts of the Syriac Orthodox Patriarchate are renowned for their diversity and richness. They are classified into categories such as Bibles, biblical commentaries, Psalms, theological sermons and debates, music, church rituals, sciences, medicine, philosophy, dictionaries, language books, ecclesiastical and conciliar canons, history, stories, literature, ascetic writings, various Arabic texts, and ancient Syriac works.

An essential aspect of these manuscripts is that they illuminate not only the religious and spiritual life of the Syriac Church but also its rich cultural and scientific heritage. Historically, Syriac Church leaders were not content with nurturing only religious life and actively engaged in a wide range of scientific, literary, and philosophical pursuits. They invested significant effort in translation, particularly from Greek, to expand the intellectual horizons of their community.

A manuscript's defining feature is its status as a handwritten or hand-copied text, with its value generally increasing with age. This value is further shaped by historical particulars, including the composition of the paper, calligraphic style, ink formula, and other related factors. Consequently, the age of a manuscript plays a crucial role in determining its significance and worth.

Manuscripts composed in Syriac are of paramount importance to the Syriac Church, embodying its heritage and core identity. They serve as foundational references for scholarly research, facilitating comparative analysis and textual criticism of ancient sources. As the use of Syriac has become increasingly rare, these manuscripts are esteemed as invaluable cultural assets. The very presence of the Syriac language substantially enhances their value.

Another key factor in determining a manuscript's value is its rarity or uniqueness, which may stem from its content, scribal attribution, or contextual data, such as provenance, date, historical circumstances, or authorship of the source text. Scarcity, resulting from the absence of analogous versions, is a critical component of a manuscript's worth. Artistic craftsmanship further enhances its value -- a category formally designated as "Syriac Antique Books" within the Patriarchal collection.

The meticulous application of decorative elements -- including illuminations, illustrations, miniatures, intricate ornamentation, engravings, and the use of premium materials such as specialized paper, inks, and gold leaf -- is closely associated with a manuscript's elevated status. Scribes demonstrated exceptional dedication, investing remarkable skill and painstaking patience in the aesthetic elaboration of their works.

Many manuscripts contain rare and precious texts, which further increases their value. Some manuscripts include repeated known texts, while others preserve unique information not found elsewhere. Certain manuscripts are rare due to their content, artistic value, copy date, scribe, place of copying, author, or other distinguishing factors. Finally, some manuscripts contain previously unknown material. For example, around 160 memre discovered by Mor Yakub of Serugh were later printed and published in two comprehensive volumes.

Importance of Manuscripts in Research

Manuscripts are considered invaluable sources and references for research across multiple disciplines. Indeed, the study of manuscripts can reveal previously unknown linguistic, theological, and historical information. For researchers of the Syriac language, these manuscripts serve as a reliable repository, preserving the language from loss and attesting to its status as a living language of civilization and culture throughout the ages. They are regarded as the primary and most authoritative sources for scholarly studies. Manuscripts provide a record of words and expressions used across generations, enabling scholars to trace the evolution and changes of the language. Furthermore, certain manuscripts focus specifically on the Syriac language itself -- its grammar, terminology, and usage -- forming a solid foundation upon which researchers can build their work.

These manuscripts are also indispensable for the comparative study of literary texts, serving as an original source of information. They enable scholars to make comparisons, revisions, and corrections in related fields, including biblical studies, exegesis, homilies, and liturgical and historical texts. For theology scholars, manuscripts are essential primary sources, often classified as "early texts." This is particularly crucial when linguistic ambiguities arise, a common occurrence in theological debates. In such cases, a manuscript's authentic theological terminology can serve as a decisive guide, especially when considered alongside its historical context and specific vocabulary.

Moreover, manuscripts allow researchers to trace the historical trajectory of theological issues and to understand their historical, geographical, literary, and philosophical contexts, as well as the circumstances of their composition. This comprehensive analysis helps scholars discern the purpose behind a text's presentation in a particular time and place, the reasons that led to the formulation of certain doctrines or matters of faith, and the emergence of divergent theological opinions or innovations. In this way, manuscripts play a vital role in preserving sound doctrine and safeguarding the integrity of the faith.

Historical Information About Daily life

For the historical researcher, no source surpasses the manuscript in credibility and significance. Many manuscripts contain accurate documentation of events, news, wars, and other matters that occurred at the time of their copying.

Even when a manuscript's content was not explicitly historical, scribes consistently recorded both personal and public affairs. They also documented the names of notable individuals, priests, deacons, monks, and other contemporary figures. Valuable information was preserved regarding churches, monasteries, schools, villages, and cities.

The keepers of manuscripts also carefully recorded transactions, donations, and other financial matters, which often contributed to the transfer of the manuscript from one location to another.

In preserving, photographing, and digitizing these manuscripts, the Syriac Church is safeguarding its religious and spiritual legacy alongside a vast cultural, linguistic, and scientific heritage. Each manuscript offers a window into the intellectual life of past centuries, reflecting the dedication of scribes, scholars, and Church leaders who meticulously recorded knowledge for future generations. Through modern technology, these treasures are no longer confined to the walls of monasteries or patriarchal libraries -- they can now be accessed, studied, and appreciated worldwide, ensuring that the wisdom, artistry, and history they contain continue to inspire and inform. In this way, the Church's commitment to its manuscripts bridges the past and the present, transforming fragile pages into enduring sources of learning and cultural memory for generations to come.