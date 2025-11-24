Assyrian Author Publishes Second Book on Assyrian Genocide

Assyrian-Greek author Thea Halo. ( https://www.rthess.gr/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/THEA-HALO-1-rthess-1200x900.jpg) The author of the book Not Even My Name returns with a new book entitled Genocide: the Cornerstone of Modern Turkey which was presented on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 19:30 pm at the Black Sea Club.

On the occasion of the presentation of the new book, Thea Halo spoke to Radio Thessaloniki about the need for recognition of the Genocide. Not Even My Name which was crucial to recognizing the genocide of the Pontians at the state level in the United States.

For her new book Genocide: the Cornerstone of Modern Turkey from Govosti publications, the Thea Halo points out Radio Thessaloniki and the Theodora Karakioullah that this is a historic book and not a personal testimony.

"I tried to give a full picture as much as possible before the Ottoman Empire and the wars before the establishment. How they treated the residents, the Christian communities. So I bring it from the past, before the Ottomans, until the burning of Smyrna and the establishment of Turkey as a nation as a modern nation".

Halo in the book Not Even My Name tells her mother's unforgettable story, Sano. At the age of 10, Sano survived the course of death that destroyed her family. Seventy years after her expatriate, your mother Sano and Thea's daughter return to Turkey in an effort to search for the village

"When we were in the village of Agios Antonios (in Ordou), there was nothing. But what happened was something inexplicable.

When my mother left her house, she tied a calf to an apple tree and when we got there, there was a calf in a calf There was no reason for this calf to be there. It was like waiting for her all these years".

This article was translated from Greek by Google.