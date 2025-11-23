Assyrian Singer Featured At Oman Music Festival

Faia Younan, an Assyrian singer from Syria. The fifth edition of the Al Din International Festival, under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, will be held at the Oman Automobile Association from Monday till November 30.

Themed "Welcome World... to the Sultanate of Oman", the festival aims to enrich the cultural scene in Oman and attract international artistic talent, fostering cultural exchange and development in the performing arts.

Faia Younan, the popular Syrian-Assyrian singer, considered the first Middle Eastern artist ever to crowdfund her debut, will be the guest of honour. "Faia Younan is a voice that carries the stories of humanity and the longing of the land. Her presence brings to the stage a pulse of poetry and a horizon of beauty and she will be the guest of honour at the festival," said Mohammed al Nabhani, head of the festival.

The Al Din International Festival, held biennially, is a major theatrical event organised by the Al Din Theater Troupe for Culture and Art and artists from different parts of the world are part of the week-long event. On the sidelines, there will be workshops and other allied activities every day, according to the organisers. Throughout the seven days, the festival features theatre performances from local and international groups. The festival also includes competitions, workshops, and dialogue sessions, attracting participants from around the world. It enhances cultural tourism in Oman and has incorporated digital innovations to celebrate Omani heritage. Other activities of the festival include a diverse lineup of performances, art exhibitions, intellectual seminars, workshops and dialogue sessions.

Mohammed Hashim (Iraq) 'Improvisational Acting', Mohammed Zaki (Egypt) 'Spaces of Theatre Director', Robin Das (India) 'Dynamics of Theatrical Performance', Fatma al Shurouqi (Qatar) 'Theatrical Identity of the Child', Othman al Shatti (Kuwait) 'Creativity in Theatrical Communication', besides several stage plays will be held as part of the event.