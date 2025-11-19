Iraqi Archaeologists Find Relic in Ancient Assyrian City

The ancient Assyrian capital of Nimrud is speaking again. From beneath a landscape fractured by modern war, archaeologists have uncovered what may be the clearest surviving image of Ishtar, the Mesopotamian goddess of love and war, etched into a star-shaped stone fragment buried in the ruins of her temple.

Nearly a decade after ISIS militants detonated explosives across Nimrud's archaeological core--leveling temples, palaces, and millennia-old reliefs--the new discovery is offering not just rare material evidence of an ancient deity but a renewed path for cultural recovery.

The excavation team, composed of researchers from the Iraqi State Board of Antiquities and Heritage and the University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, made the find earlier this year as part of their ongoing work to re-excavate and stabilize what remains of the site. The image of Ishtar, emerging from the wreckage ISIS tried to erase, carries both archaeological and symbolic weight.

The Return to Nimrud Nimrud, once the imperial capital of Assyria under kings like Ashurnasirpal II and Adad-Nirari III, has been at the center of Mesopotamian studies for over 170 years. First excavated in the 1840s, the site revealed monumental palaces, early examples of cuneiform writing, and some of the most iconic stone reliefs ever found in the Near East.

That legacy came under siege in 2015, when ISIS occupied the region and launched a systematic campaign to destroy pre-Islamic sites. Bulldozers, barrel bombs, and hammers were deployed against Nimrud's Northwest Palace, lamassu statues, and temple complexes in what UNESCO condemned as "a war crime" and "cultural cleansing."

In 2022, after the site was secured by Iraqi forces, the joint Iraqi-American team was able to re-enter the site and resume excavations, focusing on the heavily damaged Temple of Ishtar and a nearby palace built by Adad-Nirari III (r. 810--783 BCE). It was there, amid scorched temple debris, that they found a stone stele fragment featuring the goddess Ishtar depicted inside a radiant starburst--her most recognizable symbol.

"This is the first unequivocal depiction of the goddess as Ishtar Sharrrat-niphi, a divine aspect of the goddess associated with the rising of the planet Venus, the 'morning star'," said Dr. Michael Danti, archaeologist at the University of Pennsylvania, in a statement published by the University of Pennsylvania.

The image aligns with long-standing Mesopotamian associations between Ishtar and the planet Venus, but this representation--inside a starburst, carved on a monumental stele--marks a first for the site.

Luxury in the Ruins The excavation didn't stop at the temple. Adjacent to the stele, the team resumed work in the ruined palace of Adad-Nirari III, where new evidence of Neo-Assyrian opulence surfaced amid the rubble. Two colossal stone column bases, finely worked and still in place, suggest the palace's entrance once featured towering ornamental structures.

Inside the palace, archaeologists recovered fragments of ivory inlays and ostrich eggshells, both luxury materials imported via trade routes that stretched across the Middle East and into North Africa. These items, according to the excavation team, reflect both the economic reach and aesthetic sophistication of Assyria's ruling class in the early first millennium BCE.

Another intriguing discovery inside the throne room was a stone basin, possibly used with a wheeled brazier for portable heating--a rare example of functional engineering for climate control in elite spaces.

Though few structures remain intact, the spatial layout of the palace and the distribution of high-status objects point to a built environment calibrated for performance, ceremony, and political display.

Cultural Recovery in the Age of Loss In the broader context of Iraqi heritage recovery, the Ishtar find is part of a larger shift. It reflects growing investment--both local and international--in restoring and reinterpreting sites previously thought lost. Digital mapping and photogrammetry are being used alongside traditional fieldwork to create permanent records and aid in long-term site protection.

The Penn Museum's Iraq Heritage Stabilization Program, led by Dr. Danti, has been instrumental in training local teams, clearing explosive remnants, and stabilizing damaged architecture. Their work at Nimrud aligns with parallel initiatives across northern Iraq to rebuild cultural infrastructure in the wake of war.

But the symbolic power of Ishtar's reappearance goes beyond the technical. At a site that extremists tried to erase, a goddess associated with both love and war reasserts her presence--through stone, through time, and now, through digital preservation.