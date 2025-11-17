Pope Leo Highlights Global Persecution of Christians

Rome -- Responding to growing international reports documenting rising attacks on Christians worldwide -- particularly in the Middle East and Africa -- Pope Leo XIV used the Angelus prayer during Sunday Mass on 16 November to draw attention to the harsh realities facing many Christian communities, speaking of the continued discrimination and persecution they endure.

"Christians continue to suffer, even today, in various parts of the world, facing discrimination and persecution. I am thinking especially of Bangladesh, Nigeria, Mozambique, Sudan, and other countries that repeatedly report attacks on communities of believers and places of worship," he said.

That same day, an international campaign, "RedWeek," was launched by Aid to the Church in Need. The initiative seeks to raise awareness of the plight of persecuted Christians and advocate for the universal right to religious freedom. As part of the campaign, churches, public buildings, and symbolic sites around the world -- from Rome to Bogotá, from Sydney to Paris -- are being illuminated in red as a tribute to believers who bear witness to their faith, even unto martyrdom.

The campaign, which runs until 23 November, includes more than 100 events across Europe, the Americas, and Oceania, and features the illumination of over 635 churches in red.

In a historic first, the European Parliament authorized the illumination of its Brussels headquarters in red on 19 November "as an official gesture on behalf of the twenty-seven member states." Organizers expect more than 10,000 participants to take part in prayer gatherings, public events, and marches, while media outreach has already reached over 500,000 people.

According to the latest institutional reports, 413 million Christians live in countries where religious freedom is severely restricted, including around 220 million who face direct persecution, violence, or forced displacement in 33 nations.

The campaign serves as a global appeal for an end to the shedding of Christian blood -- and a prayer for peace throughout the world.