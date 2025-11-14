Assyrian Festival in Iraq Showcases Traditions

The Syriac Orthodox Church of Bartella (also Baritle) in the Nineveh Plains announced the launch of a traditional cuisine festival held under the slogan "Our Heritage, Our Identity." The event brings together the people of Baritle to showcase the region's well-known Assyrian traditional dishes, in addition to highlighting the traditional AssyrianAssyrian attire ("Jule d'Bartellaye") by encouraging residents to wear it throughout the festival.

The festival opened its doors at on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at the Bartella Events Hall, under the patronage of Syriac Orthodox Archbishop Mor Timotheus Mousa Shamani, head of the Diocese of Mor Mattai Monastery and its affiliated churches. The event was attended by several priests, along with broad participation from Baritle's Assyrian residents.

The festival also saw significant involvement from local councils and political parties. The Syriac Council in Baritle took part through its president, Sabah Abdulahad Tuma, accompanied by several members of the council's administrative board.

Children from Baritle performed a traditional segment titled "Shader Shader Anana," a cultural practice rooted in the city's Assyrian heritage. The chant was historically performed as a plea for rainfall to irrigate crops during the agricultural season in the region.

At the close of this heritage festival, Baritle once again affirmed its role as a guardian of its people's memory and the depth of their civilization. The city's Assyrian legacy proved to be very much alive across generations. The festival blended the flavors of the past with the spirit of the present, rekindling images of a long history carried through traditional foods, garments, songs, and ancient rituals.

With the wide participation of the city's residents and local institutions, the event became a space for celebrating identity and reaffirming the importance of preserving heritage and passing it on to children so it may remain vibrant and deeply rooted in their consciousness.