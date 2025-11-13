Assyrian Language Becomes Official on Syria Administration's Website

Syria -- The Democratic Autonomous Administration of the Region of North and East Syria (DAARNES) has officially incorporated the Assyrian language into its website, in accordance with the provisions of its Social Contract.

With this decision, Assyrian joins Kurdish, Arabic, and English as one of the official languages used on the DAARNES website, which publishes official news, statements, and updates.

The website began publishing content in Assyrian on Thursday, a move that was widely welcomed by the Assyrian (Aramean--Assyrian--Chaldean) community in Syria.

The DAARNES Social Contract, issued in December 2023, had previously established Kurdish, Arabic, and Assyrian as the official languages across all regions under its administration.

In 2024, the Co-Chairs of the Executive Council of Gozarto (Jazira) Canton issued a circular requiring all bodies and offices of the Executive Council, as well as city councils, to use the three official languages -- Assyrian, Kurdish, and Arabic -- on official documents, conference materials, event invitations, logos, signs, and all other public communications.

With the latest update, the DAARNES has reaffirmed its commitment to linguistic diversity and cultural inclusion by extending the use of Assyrian to its official digital platform.