Assyrian Archbishop: Strong Christian Turnout Key to Political Influence in Iraq

Archbishop Bashar Warda. ( Aid to the Church in Need) Chaldean Archbishop of Erbil Bashar Matti Warda on Tuesday urged Iraq's Christian community to turn out in large numbers for the parliamentary elections, saying strong participation would send a clear message of presence and influence.

"We always encourage every Christian to vote -- it's essential," Warda told Shafaq News. "Each election reflects how visible we are as a community."

He stressed that the true measure of impact lies not in who wins but in how many Christians cast their ballots. "More voters mean a stronger voice," he said, adding that rising turnout in recent elections marks a positive trend.

"Whether it's 20,000 or 30,000 more votes, it shows politicians that the Christian voice matters and is being heard," Warda said.

Polling stations across Iraq opened early Tuesday for the country's sixth general parliamentary since 2003, with nearly 20 million Iraqis eligible to choose 329 lawmakers from over 7,000 candidates representing 37 alliances nationwide.