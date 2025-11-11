Candlelight Vigil Held in Syria After Murder of Two Christians

The town of Rableh, nestled in the Wadi al-Masihiyeen (Valley of Christians) in the Hmoth (Homs) countryside, witnessed a somber gathering this week as hundreds of men, women, and children came together in mourning.

A candlelight vigil and prayer service was held to honor the lives of Fadi al-Atram, a young Christian man, and Hussein Issa Aloush, a 50-year-old Alawite man, both killed by unknown assailants on Monday. The perpetrators, reportedly riding motorcycles, fled the scene, leaving the town in shock and grief.

As hymns filled the air, the chants of prayer seemed to echo through the city now marked by blood and sorrow. Priests, elders, and members of a local scout troop joined the procession, which wound through Rableh's streets in a final tribute to the victims. The scouts performed solemn funeral hymns, a longstanding tradition in the region.

Residents described the attack as a disturbing breach of security and part of a wider pattern of rising violence across Syria. Local sources told our news desk that the killings were the latest in a series of unpunished attacks targeting Christians, adding that Syria's once-vibrant Christian community continues to dwindle under the pressures of war, fear, and marginalization.

The grief in Rableh deepened after another horrific crime the following day in Holeb's (Aleppo) Al-Aziziya neighborhood, where an elderly Christian woman, Dalal Jerji Basmaji, was found murdered in her home. Investigators say a man and woman, posing as humanitarian aid workers, later returned to rob and kill her.

Despite the anguish, the vigil in Rableh evolved into a moment of collective prayer and resilience. The candles held by mourners flickered as symbols of enduring faith and humanity, a quiet affirmation that the Valley of Christians will remain a valley of light, even amid the encroaching darkness.