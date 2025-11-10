The Assyrian Contribution to Iraqi Football: From Pioneers to the Present

Nadi Al-Athori (Assyrian Sports Club) of Baghdad, 1960s, featuring Ammo Baba (back row, third from the right). Football is more than a sport in Iraq -- it is a unifying passion that transcends ethnicity and religion. Among the many communities that have shaped the nation's football story the Assyrians have played an outsized role. Their journey into Iraqi football cannot be told without first looking back at their history of displacement and survival.

From genocide to football

In the early 20th century, the Assyrian people endured genocide at the hands of the Ottoman Empire. Tens of thousands were forced from their ancestral homelands in Hakkari (southeastern Turkey) and Urmia (northwestern Iran), undertaking a treacherous trek to the Baqubah refugee camp near Baghdad in 1918--1920. Many later resettled in Habbaniyah, 82 km west of Baghdad, where the British Royal Air Force maintained a base.

It was in Habbaniyah that Assyrians were first introduced to football by the British. What began as recreation quickly became a way to build community and to heal. From the dusty fields of refugee camps, a tradition of excellence emerged that would shape Iraqi football for generations.

The pioneers of Iraqi football

When speaking of Iraqi footballing icons, names like Ahmed Radhi and Younis Mahmoud are immediately recognised as legends who carried Iraq to the world stage. Yet, towering above all as the "Sheikh of Iraqi Football" is Ammo Baba whose real name was Emmanuel Baba Dawud.

As a player, Ammo Baba was a prolific striker in the 1950s and 1960s, renowned for his vision, strength, and attacking flair. He scored Iraq's first ever international goal in 1957 and quickly became the country's first true footballing hero. Admired for his charisma and technical skill, he starred for Nadi Al-Athori (the Assyrian Sports Club) before going on to represent the Iraqi national team.

After retiring in 1970, he turned to coaching, where his influence grew even larger. Over several decades he managed Iraq's national team, guiding them to Gulf Cup titles in 1979, 1984, and 1988, and leading Iraq to its only FIFA World Cup appearance in Mexico in 1986, with fellow Assyrian Douglas Aziz as his assistant coach. He also coached Iraq at the 1984 and 1988 Olympic Games, helping bring international recognition to Iraqi football.

Players of the Assyrian Athletic Club in Kirkuk circa 1964.

Ammo Baba was more than a coach -- he was a nation-builder. He mentored and shaped the careers of some of Iraq's most celebrated players, including Hussein Saeed, Adnan Dirjal, Karim Saddam, Ahmed Radhi, Radhi Shanishil, Laith Hussein, Habib Jaafar, Nashat Akram, and many others. He passed away in 2009 and, in recognition of his unparalleled service to Iraqi football, was buried within the grounds of Al-Shaab Stadium in Baghdad, the country's largest stadium -- a fitting tribute to Iraq's greatest footballing icon.

Other Assyrian pioneers also left their mark. Aram Karam became a household name with Nadi Al-Athori, captaining the side during its famous 5--4 victory over Iran's Taj Club in 1956, where he scored a memorable hat-trick. Youra Eshaya was the first Iraqi to play in England, signing for Bristol Rovers in the 1950s. Douglas Aziz, a dominant defender, later coached Al-Shorta, leading them to their first league title in 1979--80 in his debut season in charge. Zia Shaoul left Iraq in 1961 to join Eintracht Frankfurt, then recent European Cup finalists and today one of Germany's Bundesliga clubs.

Among these early trailblazers were also Edison David, Shidrak Yousif, and Saeed Easho -- talented Assyrian footballers whose contributions helped establish Iraq's reputation on the regional stage in the 1950s and 1960s. Their performances inspired younger generations and reinforced the central role of Assyrians in Iraqi football's formative years.

Al-Athori players with the 1959--60 Iraq Central FA First Division Cup trophy.

Basil Gorgis was another major Assyrian star, emerging as part of Iraq's golden generation in the 1970s and 1980s. A gifted midfielder, Gorgis spent his entire career in the Iraqi Super League, where he played for Al Shabab and Al Talaba. He became a reliable presence in Iraq's midfield during one of the most successful periods in the country's football history, further highlighting the Assyrian community's profound contribution to the sport.

Nadi Al-Athori: The Assyrian Sports Club of Baghdad

Founded in 1955, Nadi Al-Athori (literally the Assyrian Club) became both a footballing powerhouse and a cultural centre for Assyrians in Baghdad, as well as in its other branches in Kirkuk and Mosul. It nurtured young talent, produced many of Iraq's most celebrated players, and provided Assyrians with visibility and pride in a country where they were often marginalised.

One of the club's most famous matches came on 20 May 1956, when Nadi Al-Athori faced Iran's Taj Club (today Esteghlal FC) at Kashafa Stadium in Baghdad before more than 20,000 spectators. The Assyrian side triumphed 5--4, with captain Aram Karam scoring a hat-trick, in what remains one of the most memorable international friendlies in Iraqi football history.

The club's greatest triumph came in 1960, when it won the Iraq Central FA League, then called the Iraq Central FA First Division Cup, by defeating Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya 3--0 in the final.

Nadi Al-Athori also attracted players beyond the Assyrian community. Notably, Adnan Dirjal -- today the President of the Iraqi Football Association -- played for the club, highlighting its role in shaping football at a national level.

Assyrians in the modern Iraqi national team

After a long period without Assyrian representation in the Iraqi national team, Justin Meram was called up in 2014 while playing for Columbus Crew in the United States. Meram went on to earn 36 caps, becoming a household name and representing Iraq at the 2015 AFC Asian Cup in Australia.

Since then, several Assyrian players have joined Iraq's national ranks: Rebin Sulaka, Frans Putros, Peter Gwargis, Aimar Sher, Lucas Sarhaddon Shlimon, Kevin Enkido Yakob, André Alsanati, and Charbel Shamoon. At the youth level, Assyrians such as Alexander Aoraha, Martin Haddad, Joseph Khoshaba, Aisen Ishak, Manuel Iylia, and Yohan Zetuna have also worn the Iraqi shirt.

Beyond players, Assyrian coaches continue to influence the game. Ayoub Odisho, a former Iraq international, has become the most successful coach in Iraqi Premier League history with four league titles, managing top clubs including Al-Shorta, Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya, Al-Zawraa, and currently Zakho SC.

Assyrian influence abroad

The Assyrian football story extends far beyond Iraq's borders. In diaspora communities across Europe, North America, and Australia, football has remained a central way of preserving identity and pride.

The most prominent example is Assyriska FF in Sweden, a club founded by Assyrian immigrants from the Tur Abdin Region in northern Assyria that rose to the top tier of Swedish football, once competing in Sweden's top flight, the Allsvenskan, as well as reaching the Swedish Cup final in 2003, one step away from playing European football. Assyriska became a symbol of cultural resilience, representing not only sporting excellence but also the broader Assyrian diaspora on an international stage.

A lasting legacy

From the refugee camps of Baqubah to the stadiums of Baghdad and beyond, Assyrians have left an indelible mark on Iraqi football, even as the majority Arab state inflicted deep wounds in the Assyrian nation through its oppression. Their story is one of resilience, pride, and contribution far beyond their numbers. Football was not just a pastime for the Assyrians -- it became a vehicle of survival, integration, and national influence. In the broader history of Iraq's beautiful game, the Assyrian legacy remains both foundational and enduring.