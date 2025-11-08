Assyrian Parties Coordinate Efforts in Northeast Syria

The Syriac Union Party today visited the office of the Suraya Democratic Party in Tel Tamr, Khabur River Valley, North and East Syria. The visiting delegation included members of the Syriac Union Party's Executive Committee Gabriel Shamoun and Simon Gerges. They were received by Madeleine Warda, Co-Chair of the Suraya Democratic Party, and several party members.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the current situation of the Assyrian people in Syria and specifically addressed the many problems they face in the Assyrian villages in the Khabur River Valley--in 2015, the terrorist organization Islamic State invaded the Khabur Genocide and killed, kidnapped, and displaced thousands of Assyrians. It remains one of the darkest and most tragic chapters in the recent history of the Assyrian people in Syria.

The disastrous consequences of the genocide are still felt by the decimated community to this day. The Syriac Union Party and Suraya Democratic Party emphasized the urgent need for coordination to resolve the problems and create appropriate conditions for the return of displaced people. Moreover, both sides stressed the importance of continued coordination and communication.