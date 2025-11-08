13th-century Assyrian Manuscript Preserved in Vatican Library

(CNA) -- In the Vatican Apostolic Library rests one of its most treasured possessions: the "Gospel of Qaraqosh," a richly illuminated Syriac manuscript dating back to the 13th century. Catalogued as "Vat. Syr. 559," it was penned in A.D. 1220 by monk Mubarak ibn Dawud al-Bartelli of the Monastery of Mar Mattai near Mosul.

Written in Estrangelo Syriac script, the manuscript gathers passages from the four Gospels used in the Syriac liturgical year and is adorned with vivid miniatures depicting scenes from Christ's life and miracles.

According to Father Behnam Soni, an expert on Syriac Church Fathers, the manuscript endured multiple thefts throughout history but was repeatedly reclaimed by the faithful of Qaraqosh, who finally offered it to the Church of al-Tahira. In 1937, Bishop Georges Dallal presented the precious volume to Pope Pius XI, who entrusted it to the Vatican Library for preservation and study.

Measuring roughly 44 by 33.5 centimeters (17.32×13.19 inches) and bound in black leather with a gilded cross, the "Gospel of Qaraqosh" stands as a masterpiece of medieval Christian art and devotion.

Qaraqosh -- also known as Baghdeda and Hamdaniyah -- is a historic Christian town in northern Iraq located near Mosul in the Nineveh Plains. It is home to one of the largest Christian communities in the country, mainly belonging to the Syriac Catholic Church. The town has deep religious and cultural roots dating back centuries and is known for its churches, heritage, and resilience, especially after suffering destruction during the ISIS occupation and later rebuilding efforts.