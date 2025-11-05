Escalating Violence Against Christians in Syria

Growing unease is spreading among Syria's Christian communities as reports of targeted violence against civilians multiply across several regions. Activists warn that "security complacency" and "official silence" are fueling fear, mistrust, and a sense of abandonment among citizens.

In the city of Jaramana, on the outskirts of Daramsuq (Damascus), a brutal killing has shaken the local population. Elias Joseph al-Baba, a young goldsmith, was murdered after an armed gang -- believed to have links to former members of the now-dissolved Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) -- stormed his shop, robbed him, and opened fire.

According to local sources, the assailants stole cash and gold items before shooting al-Baba dead on the spot. The crime echoes a string of recent attacks targeting Christian civilians in Hemto (Hama), Hmoth (Homs), and other areas of the country, where similar robberies, kidnappings, and killings have gone largely unpunished.

The killing sparked outrage and grief within the Christian community, where many now describe murder, extortion, and intimidation as daily realities. Local residents say authorities have failed to curb the violence or deliver justice, deepening public disillusionment with Syria's security and judicial institutions.

In a separate but related development, a heartfelt humanitarian appeal has drawn attention in the town of Sqeilbiyah, in rural Hemto. A young man, Elias Imad Asber, issued a public plea to Syria's new president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, calling for the release of his father, Imad Asber, who has been detained for more than six months in Hemto prison.

In a message circulated by activists, the son described his father as "a simple man who loves his country, has served his community with kindness, and has never been involved in anything harmful to the state or its security." He stressed that the accusations against him "are not based on any clear evidence" and that his family continues to hope for his release, "trusting in the justice of President al-Sharaa."

The case has reignited discussion over the persistence of arbitrary detentions in Syria, particularly those shrouded in secrecy or lacking legal transparency. Families of detainees frequently report being denied access to legal information or visits, leaving them in prolonged uncertainty and despair.

Observers note that such incidents illustrate the widening rift between citizens and state institutions, especially among minority communities who feel increasingly vulnerable and unprotected.

As violence and repression persist, many Syrians are left questioning whether the ideal of preserving the country's "national fabric" still holds meaning. Amid mounting fear, distrust, and fragmentation, a growing number fear that Syria's once-celebrated social cohesion may be unraveling -- one community at a time.