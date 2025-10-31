Northern Syrian, Kurdish, and Assyrian Folk Traditions Unite At Damascus Opera House

The sounds of northern Syria came alive at the Damascus Opera House on Thursday evening, as musicians and vocalists from across the region blended Arabic, Kurdish, and Syriac folk traditions in a vibrant celebration of cultural diversity.

The concert, titled "Melodies from the North," featured twelve performances paying tribute to the rich, interwoven heritage of Syria's northern communities.

A Celebration of Shared Heritage

The evening opened with the "Lamasat", which brought the spirit of the Jazira region to life through percussive rhythms arranged by Siyah Abdel Aal. Their performance set the tone for the cross-cultural musical journey that followed.

The "Mar Ephrem Syriac Choir" introduced audiences to two hauntingly beautiful pieces: the Syriac "Tawond Tayat" and the Armenian "Kessab," highlighting the deep historical ties between the region's communities.

From Afrin to Idleb: Folk Stories in Song

The concert traveled through Syria's northern landscapes with songs rooted in village life, love, and memory. Highlights included popular folk tunes from Idleb, followed by the rhythmic dances of Afrin that added a joyful, festive spirit to the evening.

Kurdish Melodies and Timeless Emotion

Kurdish traditions took center stage with a series of evocative songs celebrating the natural beauty of Syria's northern mountains. The set continued with heartfelt ballads exploring themes of love and longing.

One of the most warmly received moments came when Abdulwahhab al-Furati performed the beloved folk classic "Tawli Ya Leila" by Diab al-Mashhour, earning enthusiastic applause.

A Finale of Unity

The evening concluded with "Zulf -- Zaynaba," a Kurdish--Syrian collaboration. The upbeat yet tender piece perfectly encapsulated the concert's message of unity through diversity.

More than just a musical performance, the event stood as a powerful statement of coexistence and a testament to the enduring richness of Syria's multicultural identity. At a time of rebuilding and reflection, "Melodies from the North" offered a poignant reminder that music remains one of Syria's strongest bridges between its people and their shared heritage.