Assyrian Democratic Party Condemns Closure of Christian Schools in Syria

The Assyrian Democratic Party has issued a forceful condemnation of recent measures taken by the Autonomous Administration in northeastern Syria, describing the closure of Christian schools and imposition of new curricula as a violation of indigenous rights and a threat to the region's cultural diversity.

In a strongly worded statement, the Party rejected decrees requiring church-affiliated private schools either to shut down or adopt the Autonomous Administration's unrecognised curriculum. It warned that such actions undermine the Assyrian community's right to officially recognised education and jeopardise the academic future of students across the region.

"These unilateral measures cast the educational prospects of Assyrian youth--and all communities--into uncertainty," the Party stated, noting that the mandated curriculum does not align with national or international academic standards, hindering students' access to Syrian universities or study abroad.

Until now, the Party had refrained from public comment, hoping dialogue between church officials and the Autonomous Administration would lead to a resolution. However, the failure of a final meeting on 27 October prompted the Party to issue its public denunciation.

Exclusion of Indigenous Voices and Erosion of Pluralism

The Party decried the Administration's decisions as being made without consultation with Assyrian representatives, despite the cultural and religious significance of church-run schools. It argued that the imposed closures violate the principles of partnership and equality set forth in the Autonomous Administration's own Social Contract.

"These measures trample the rights of the indigenous peoples of the Syrian Jazira and endanger the region's rich national and cultural tapestry," the statement read. The Party called for the immediate reversal of school closures and the withdrawal of the unrecognised curriculum, urging that each community be allowed to determine its own educational path in accordance with international norms.

Reaffirming its commitment to unity in diversity, the Party declared:

"Adhering to a unified Syrian national identity does not contradict the preservation of the cultural heritage of Jazira's ancient peoples."

It warned that any attempt to impose a political fait accompli on the region's communities undermines both stability and the social fabric of coexistence.

Patriarch Confirms School Closures in Hassakeh

The Party's statement followed remarks by Patriarch Mar Ignatius Aphrem II, head of the Syriac Orthodox Church, who confirmed that the Autonomous Administration had closed Christian schools in Hassakeh Province after their refusal to adopt the new curriculum.

Speaking earlier this week, the Patriarch said, "The schools were shut down because they declined to implement the Administration's curriculum. The students are now at home, unable to attend classes."

He added that officials from the Administration physically locked the schools' doors after the institutions refused to comply.

Emphasising the importance of academic linkage to the Syrian state, the Patriarch stated:



"Our key concern is maintaining ties with the Ministry of Education in Damascus. We are one nation, one country--and our students must be able to continue their studies at Syrian universities. This is an issue of vital importance."