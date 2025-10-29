Two Assyrian American Brothers Recognized for Breakthroughs in Cancer Treatment

Dr. Rabi Hanna and Dr. Gabi Hanna. Cleveland -- Two Assyrian brothers, Dr. Rabi Hanna and Dr. Gabi Hanna, have been recognized by Crain's Cleveland Business as notable leaders in healthcare technology for their pioneering work in cancer treatment.

The Hanna brothers, who immigrated to the United States from Syria, were honored for their contributions through their company, Lamassu Biotech, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm. The recognition highlights their mission to bring hope and healing to patients battling some of the most difficult-to-treat cancers.

They co-founded Lamassu Biotech along with Chief Science Officer Greg Palmer, PhD, with the goal of accelerating drug development and delivering transformative therapies from concept to patient care faster than traditional models.

Dr. Rabi Hanna, Chair of the Department of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Blood and Marrow Transplant at Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital, was commended for transforming his department into a leading national center for pediatric cancer care. A practicing physician at the Cleveland Clinic for over 15 years, he is recognized as a pioneer in pediatric hematology and bone marrow transplantation, as well as a sought-after speaker on cancer-related research and treatment innovation.

"It is an honor to be recognized alongside my brother by Crain's Cleveland Business," Dr. Rabi Hanna said. "Through collaboration with my colleagues at Cleveland Clinic Children's, we have created new possibilities for therapies and treatments for children diagnosed with cancer. What makes our care unique is our deeply dedicated community of providers, ensuring that children not only survive but thrive and reach their full potential."

Dr. Gabi Hanna, Chief Executive Officer of Lamassu Biotech, leads the development of the company's flagship drug, SA53, a novel therapy currently in human clinical trials at the Cleveland Clinic. The drug targets MDM2, a key protein that regulates the well-known tumor-suppressor gene p53.

"Establishing Lamassu as a leading biotech company in our region is the result of years of innovative work," said Dr. Gabi Hanna. "Our mission has always been to bring hope and healing to more people and ensure we see more survivors. We thank God for His blessings and guidance as we continue toward that goal."

Dr. Gabi Hanna's leadership is grounded in both academic and entrepreneurial expertise. Before Lamassu, he served as CEO of the first academic drug development center at Duke University and founded several successful startups, including Telecancer.com, American Remote Health, and Preclinical Pathfinder.

In collaboration with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Cleveland Clinic, Lamassu Biotech launched a Phase 1/2a human clinical trial in 2025 to test SA53, overseen by Dr. Peter Anderson, MD, PhD of the Cleveland Clinic. The drug offers new hope to patients with treatment-resistant cancers and could mark a major step forward in precision oncology.

Additionally, Lamassu recently received a major "One Health" NIH grant to develop RABI-767, a groundbreaking therapy for acute pancreatitis in dogs -- a condition with no FDA-approved treatment. The same compound, RABI-767, is also undergoing Phase 2 human trials across more than ten sites in the United States, Canada, and India.

The Lamassu team remains optimistic about the progress of its therapies and their potential to transform both human and veterinary medicine through innovation rooted in compassion and scientific excellence.