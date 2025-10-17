Meet the Assyrian Women Dominating Iraq's Professional Volleyball League

Daniela Najem Abbo, member of the Assyrian volleyball team in Iraq. When not playing volleyball, Doreen Romel Shamow competes for her country's national basketball team, a team she has played with since she was 15 years old.

Balancing her final year of high school with playing for Iraq's national volleyball team, Moreen Sabri recorded a score of 97.83% on her secondary school exam, one of the highest averages in the country.

Before every volleyball match, Daniela Najem Abbo looks at a picture of her mother that passed away when she was young.

These women are among a wave of talented Assyrian athletes that have been invited to represent Iraq on volleyball's highest stage, the national team.

In recent decades, Assyrian-Chaldean-Syriac clubs have cropped up across the country, including Akkad Ankawa, Qaraqosh and Sanhareeb in Duhok.

In August, Sanhareeb won the Iraqi women's volleyball league, defeating Akkad Ankawa. Qaraqosh won the bronze medal.

Assyrian women from across northern Iraq were invited to join the country's national volleyball team. And despite Christians making up less than an estimated 1% of Iraq's total population, they comprise half of the twenty athletes between the ages of 18 to 24 playing on the squad.

This month, the national team competed at the West Asia Championship in Amman. The women defeated Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Syria to earn the bronze medal. Shamow was recognized as West Asia's Best Middle Blocker.

Doreen Romel Shamow.

The Assyrian Journal spoke to these women to ask what it means to play at the highest level of the sport representing their country and community:

HOW DID YOU START PLAYING VOLLEYBALL?

Daniela Najem Abbo, 21, Ankawa, Architectural Engineering Student: When I was in elementary school, I went with a friend to her volleyball training at the Akkad Ankawa Club. I really enjoyed it, but at the time I didn't give it much attention because I focused on my studies. Later in 2016, I decided to take it more seriously and my coach, Randy Matti, immediately promoted me to the senior team.

Doreen Romel Shamow, 19, Duhok, Dentistry Student: I began playing volleyball in 2021 when Sanhareeb Sports Club was in need of players. Our coach, Dr. Hakar Berqi, encouraged me to join because of my height. In addition, my mother and my aunties played volleyball, so I already had a slight interest, which grew stronger the more I played.

Moreen Sabri.

Moreen Sabri, 18, Baghdeda, Beginning College: At first I played volleyball just to pass the time, but later it became a hobby and part of my routine.

HOW DO YOU BALANCE STUDIES WITH COMPETING FOR THE NATIONAL TEAM?

Daniela: My coach, Randy Matti, supports me a lot because I'm among the top students in my college. He gives me the flexibility I need to focus on that side as well. Of course, my father is my biggest supporter. Even when I come home exhausted from college, he's the one who encourages me and pushes me to go to training.

Doreen: Balancing both is certainly challenging, but I have always managed. Sports actually helps me refresh my mind and improve my focus. Even though I may not study for as many hours as others, I have consistently been one of the top students. Training gives me energy and discipline, which I carry into my academics. Many people believe that sports can negatively affect studies, but I am proud to prove that it is possible to excel both academically and athletically.

Iraq's national women's volleyball team won the bronze medal in the 2025 West Asia Championship held in Amman.

Moreen: Balancing studies and sports is difficult, but not impossible. During the final exams period, my coach was very supportive and understanding, so I used to train only in my free time.

WHAT IS A CHALLENGE YOU OVERCAME AS AN ATHLETE?

Daniela: Coming back to training after an injury is always very difficult because it takes time to get back into the rhythm and atmosphere of the game. Another tough moment is returning to training after a loss, it's never easy, but it's part of being an athlete.

Doreen: Balancing two sports, since I also play basketball alongside volleyball. Many times I had to attend training sessions for both, almost every day while also keeping up with my studies. On top of that, I needed to make time for rest and to go to the gym in order to stay strong and prevent injuries. It required discipline and sacrifice, but with dedication and by God's grace, I managed to overcome it and continue balancing everything.

Moreen: Some tournaments coincided with my final school year exams. Maybe I wasn't at my best level then, and as every athlete knows, deep down you feel capable of giving more, but at that specific time you just can't -- and that's the hardest thing.

DO YOU HAVE RITUALS BEFORE A GAME?

Daniela: I have two things I do before every game. First, I wear a cross necklace so I hold it before the match. Second, since my mother passed away when I was very young, I look at her picture before every game, and then I go into the match feeling inspired.

Doreen: Praying before every game. It gives me peace, strength and confidence. I also like to listen to music to boost my energy and clear my head, and I often take a few moments to visualize myself performing well. These small habits help me step onto the court focused, calm and ready to give my best.

Moreen: Most of the time, I leave my phone a few hours before the match to avoid social media since some people express their opinions in a negative way and that affects my mindset. Also, the team atmosphere before the match, with the motivational songs and everything, has its own impact. But the most important and beautiful part of all this is that before every serve, I make the sign of the cross so I'm always blessed.

WHAT'S ONE THING FANS MIGHT BE SURPRISED TO LEARN ABOUT YOU?

Daniela: On the court, I'm always serious and fully focused on the game, so people might think I'm like that all of the time. But off the court, I'm very different. I'm much more relaxed and lighthearted.

Doreen: I love trying different sports and exploring as many new activities as I can. I enjoy challenging myself and learning new skills, and I also like creative hobbies such as drawing and the arts. Constantly trying new things keeps me motivated and helps me grow in many ways.

Moreen: On the court, I usually don't care much about what's happening around me and ignore a lot of things, which might make me seem arrogant. But in reality, I'm cheerful and smiling, whether we win or lose.

WHAT DO YOU THINK YOUR YOUNGER SELF WOULD BE MOST PROUD OF WHEN SHE SEES YOU TODAY?

Daniela: That I never gave up. There were times I thought about quitting because my performance kept going up and down. But in the last two years, I've been consistently improving. I was also told I wouldn't be able to continue playing while studying engineering, but I didn't give up and kept pursuing both.

Doreen: That I traveled outside of Iraq to compete in international tournaments. When I was younger, my first love was basketball, and I even played for the national team. But unfortunately, basketball in Iraq offers very few opportunities to develop and compete at higher levels. Volleyball, on the other hand, has opened many doors and given me the chance to achieve more. My younger self would be proud that I embraced those opportunities, worked hard and pushed myself to grow as both a player and a person.

Moreen: That every year I achieved something I set my mind on. It's my determination. Sometimes I insist on continuing things because I know I'm capable of achieving them. And I'll always be proud that I represented the national team, something every player dreams of, to represent their country in the best way possible. Grateful to God, always and forever.

IS THERE ANYTHING YOU'D LIKE TO ADD?

Daniela: Women's sports in Iraq still have a long way to go, with only a few teams and limited support. It's important to continue encouraging and promoting women's sports across the country. Having opportunities for training camps abroad would also help us grow and make a stronger mark on the sport.

Doreen: My journey is about always striving to reach the highest levels. One of my goals is to play for a professional team outside of Iraq. At the same time, I want to be a role model for young girls in my community and across the country, showing them that with dedication, discipline and belief in themselves, they can achieve their dreams in sports and beyond.

Moreen: The audience is an important part of each match, and the loyal Qaraqosh fans are always among the most active supporters. We thank them for their support and hope to see their encouragement in every match.