Assyrian Politician in Sweden Forms New Political Party

Stockholm -- Assyrian politician and Botkyrka municipal councilor Aday Bethkinne announced that he will form his own political party, marking a new chapter in his increasingly independent political journey. The announcement, made in a statement on Monday, comes just over two months after his high-profile resignation from Sweden's Christian Democrats (Kristdemokraterna, KD).

"The people's longing for a new political alternative is here," Bethkinne declared. "What started as a dream for many of us is now becoming a reality. I have chosen to start a new political party that will run for elections next year. Only together, hand in hand, we can make a difference. A party of the people and for the people."

Bethkinne described the upcoming party as a "new people's movement" centered on protecting citizens and promoting what he called "true Christian values and Swedish traditions." He emphasized themes of community, truth, and the "nuclear family," while promising a platform that would be both "Swedish-friendly and minority-friendly."

"Just know I'm not doing this for myself, but for all of us," he said. "Despite all the difficulties, I promised myself never to give up the fight. I have received several good offers to join four other parties, but I declined. I will follow my heart and the will of the people and thus take the difficult, but right path."

The politician, who gained recognition for his advocacy of minority rights and his outspoken stance on Christian issues, suggested that the established parties have lost credibility with ordinary citizens. "The people are tired of parties that year after year just promise without making any real difference," he said, calling for collective action "for our children, our families and our society."

His announcement follows a turbulent period in his political career. On 6 August, Bethkinne resigned from the Christian Democrats, accusing the party of abandoning its founding Christian and humanitarian principles. He argued that KD had become "an arena for political maneuvering and opportunism" and condemned what he called the party's "moral betrayal" over its indifference to persecuted Christians worldwide.

Although he left KD, Bethkinne chose to remain in his municipal post in Botkyrka, citing his duty to the voters who had directly elected him. "I have done nothing wrong. The Christian Democrats betrayed me. The people elected me to my municipal role, and I will continue with it until the next national elections," he said in August.

The weeks that followed saw further controversy, with Bethkinne accusing KD of attempting to marginalize him politically and financially. He claimed that as an independent, he faced withheld compensation and media exclusion, but insisted that such pressures would not silence him. "My primary and ultimate loyalty is to the people who entrusted me with their votes, not to political parties," he said last month.

His new party is expected to make its first formal appearance ahead of the 2026 national elections. For now, Bethkinne's message is one of renewal and defiance. "We must fight together for change," he declared, "and this for our children, our families, and our society."