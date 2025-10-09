European Syriac Union Urges Sweden to Act Against Persecution of Syria's Christians

Stockholm -- In response to a surge of violence targeting Christians across Syria, particularly in Wadi al-Masihiyeen (Valley of Christians) in the Hmoth (Homs) countryside, the European Syriac Union (ESU) filed an official case with the Swedish government, condemning widespread killings, looting, and intimidation by unidentified assailants, and denouncing what it called the "silence and inaction" of the Syrian government led by Ahmad al-Sharaa.

The ESU held a series of meetings with European officials, focusing on Swedish representatives, to present detailed evidence of the deteriorating security and humanitarian conditions in Syria, as well as the ongoing violations against its indigenous communities -- including Christians, Yazidis, Kurds, and others.

During the discussions, the ESU highlighted recent government measures that have further undermined the rights and identities of these groups. Among them was a controversial decision on official holidays, which "deliberately marginalized the national celebrations of the country's various peoples," such as Akitu -- the Babylonian--Assyrian New Year, Newruz -- the Kurdish New Year, and the Red Wednesday festival of the Yezidis.

One of the key meetings was held with Johan Büser, a Swedish MP from the Social Democratic Party (Sveriges socialdemokratiska arbetareparti, SAP), who, according to the ESU, "listened attentively to the alarming testimonies and troubling information about the violations and suffering faced by Syria's peoples."

Following the meeting, Büser sent a letter to Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard, raising several questions. "Do you have sufficient information about the dire conditions faced by minorities in Syria?" he asked, citing recent reports of killings targeting Christians in Hmoth as evidence of the worsening crisis.

In his letter, Büser wrote that the crimes of killing, looting, theft, abduction, and torture clearly show that the central government has failed to protect Christians and the Syrian population in general. He noted the absence of accountability and the deliberate marginalization of Christians and other minorities, including the government's refusal to recognize their traditional and national holidays such as Akitu and Newruz.

"This denial and marginalization of the peoples' heritage and religions constitute a violation," he added.

Büser then posed a series of questions to the ministry:

"How does the Swedish government assess and interpret the situation in Syria and the conditions of its peoples and ethnic groups?

What steps can it take to urge the European Union and the international community to impose strong sanctions on the groups perpetrating violence and persecution against Christians and other communities?

And what plans does the government have, through its foreign policy, to highlight the human rights situation and the religious and cultural rights of these peoples -- particularly given the Syrian government's refusal to recognize their national holidays?"

The MP requested a written response from the Swedish government and urged stronger European engagement to protect Syria's vulnerable minorities and uphold their rights to security, dignity, and cultural identity.