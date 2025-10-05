Assyrian Party Holds Meetings in European Parliament on Christian Persecution in Syria

Brussels -- Amid continued violations and assaults targeting Syria's Christians--resulting in the martyrdom of many at the hands of unidentified attackers, injuries to others, and widespread looting of property and land, alongside persistent intimidation of those who remain steadfast in their homeland--the Syrian government in Daramsuq (Damascus) has so far failed to deliver on its promises of justice, accountability, and prosecution of the perpetrators.

In response to these ongoing abuses, high-level meetings were held in the European Parliament in Brussels, led by Fehmi Vergili, Co-President of the European Syriac Union (ESU). The discussions centered on the deteriorating situation of Christians and the Assyrian people inside Syria, and the mounting challenges they continue to face under the new government headed by President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

During the meetings, several key issues were discussed, including the security concerns of the Assyrian people, the effectiveness of humanitarian aid activities provided to them and their communities, and the potential role European institutions could play in supporting this process. The discussions also addressed ways to strengthen mechanisms for assisting local populations.

The primary objective of the talks was to ensure the safety of Christians and the Assyrian people and to bolster international solidarity with families living under difficult conditions. Extensive assessments were conducted to prevent any form of pressure or massacres against Christian people.

Given that the very name Syria ["Suriya"] itself stands as compelling evidence that this land is the ancestral homeland of the Assyrian people, the meetings emphasized the importance of increasing international support to protect the cultural heritage of the Assyrian people, safeguard religious freedoms, and enable younger generations to continue living in their ancestral lands--Beth Nahrain (Mesopotamia)-- without being forced into migration.