Chaldean Patriarch Advocates for Assyrian Rights in Iraq

Baghdad -- In the context of discussing Iraq's broader situation, with particular attention to the circumstances of the Christian people, Chaldean Patriarch Mar Louis Raphael Sako received Italian Ambassador to Iraq Nicolò Fontana on Tuesday morning at the Patriarchal Residence in Al-Mansour, Baghdad.

The discussion touched on regional developments in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, and Iraq. The Patriarch expressed his perspective, stating, "For peace to prevail, the international community must move beyond the mentality of wars, which do not resolve issues but instead complicate matters and lead to loss of life and widespread destruction."

In a separate meeting, accompanied by Bishop Basilios Yaldo, Patriarch Sako received Turkish Ambassador to Iraq Anil Bora Inan. At the outset, the talks focused on the shifting international order and Iraq's precarious situation. The Patriarch stressed the urgent need for solutions grounded in realism, dialogue, and responsible diplomacy, especially regarding Iraq's future.

Turning to the situation of Christians, Patriarch Sako described the reality as "sorrowful," insisting that it is unacceptable for the government to hand over the destiny and rights of Christians -- particularly the Assyrian people -- to a political and armed group that "claims to be Christian but has nothing to do with Christianity," in reference to the Iran-backed Babylon Movement led by Rayan al-Kildani.

On the subject of elections, he cautioned that if they are not held freely and fairly, with candidates chosen for their competence and integrity, "the same faces will return to power, and nothing will change, since most blocs use money and promises to buy votes."

He concluded by underlining the importance of Iraqis dedicating their loyalty sincerely to Iraq and to serving their fellow citizens.

On Friday, the Patriarch also received the US Embassy's Chargé d'Affaires in Baghdad Joshua Harris, along with his accompanying delegation. The meeting addressed the condition of the Assyrian people, the challenges they continue to face, and their aspirations to enjoy their full rights and dignity as equal citizens, as an inseparable component of Iraq alongside all other groups.

Patriarch Sako welcomed US President Donald Trump's initiative to end the war in Gaza and restore peace and stability to the region. He further appealed for US support to help Iraq regain its footing and build a strong, sovereign state with robust institutions -- a nation where full citizenship and equal rights are guaranteed for all.