Loneliness in the Assyrian Diaspora: the Role of Generational Factors

Loneliness, a key factor in wellbeing, is under-researched within migrant communities. This study examines loneliness among the Assyrian-Australian diaspora, an ethnoreligious group with a prolonged history of persecution and role of generational differences.

An online survey of 210 Assyrian-Australian adults measured socio-demographic variables and loneliness using the UCLA Loneliness Scale.

Findings demonstrated that approximately 65.7% of participants reported moderately high to high degrees of loneliness which was influenced by generation (higher rates of loneliness among second generation) and socio-demographic variables such as age (increased loneliness was noted in the younger participants from second generation and older participants from first generation) and poorer self-reported general health. Participants suggested addressing loneliness through nationalistic activities, mental health education, peer support, and social infrastructure.

These findings highlight the importance of understanding the relationship between loneliness in specific Assyrian-Australian subgroups and provides directions to inform the delivery of targeted psychosocial interventions and future research within this community.