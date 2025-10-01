Iraq Retrieves Over 40,000 Stolen Artifacts Within Four Years

Iraq has retrieved over 40,000 stolen ancient artifacts smuggled outside of the country in the past four years from around the world, according to the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities.

Some of the artifacts, according to Ahmad al-Alyawi, the ministry's spokesperson, are "very rare and priceless," including the tableau of Gilgamesh which dates back to 3500 BC and the Sumerian Ram that dates back to 4500 BC.

"Archaeological pieces are bought and sold within smuggling networks. These networks operate in the field of illegal trade in cultural property of countries, including Iraq," he detailed.

Iraq receives "strong support" from countries where the artifacts are located, noting that most artifacts are retrieved from the United Kingdom and the United States.

Iraqi artifacts have been subjected to looting and vandalism since the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, and even further in 2014 after the Islamic State (ISIS) seized control of large swathes of the country's north and west.

In recent years, Baghdad has made significant efforts to recover and repatriate these lost antiquities.

Notably, in December 2021, the US returned a prized 3,500-year-old clay tablet featuring part of the Epic of Gilgamesh to Iraq. The tablet had been stolen from an Iraqi museum and trafficked illegally to the US.

"Our efforts in this area are ongoing, and we are working with UNESCO and other international organizations. It is Iraq's legitimate right to have its antiquities returned. Most of the artifacts have already been repatriated from Britain and the United States," he said.

After locating the artifact, a dossier is created at the culture ministry, then the party that is in possession of the artifact is contacted regarding the matter, explained Alyawi, adding that in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry of Iraq, the necessary steps are taken to retrieve the items.

In March 2022, Iraq's national museum was re-inaugurated, showcasing Iraqi artifacts recovered from Italy, Japan, Lebanon, and the Netherlands.